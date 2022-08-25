Game-by-game predictions for every NFC East team in 2022

What I love about the NFC East is that there's legitimate venom between the respective fans. That energy is missing in modern professional sports. There's always juice for Eagles-Cowboys matchups and the arrival of Carson Wentz in Washington only adds more fuel to that football fire in Philly. With the season rapidly approaching, it felt fitting to do a game-by-game prediction for every team in the division.

I have both the Eagles and Cowboys making the playoffs, the Commanders disappointing with Carson Wentz and the Giants working their way to another top-10 pick.

For reference, as of this writing, here are DraftKings odds to win the NFC East:

Team Odds Cowboys +140 Eagles +160 Commanders +500 Giants +800



Let's get to the picks!

First Place: Eagles

Week 1 at Lions: WIN (1-0)

Week 2 vs. Vikings: WIN (2-0)

Week 3 at Commanders: WIN (3-0)

Week 4 vs. Jaguars: LOSS (3-1)

Week 5 at Cardinals: WIN (4-1)

Week 6 vs. Cowboys: LOSS (4-2)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8 vs. Steelers: WIN (5-2)

Week 9 at Texas: WIN (6-2)

Week 10 vs. Commanders: WIN (7-2)

Week 11 vs. Colts: WIN (8-2)

Week 12 vs. Packers: LOSS (8-3)

Week 13 vs. Titans: LOSS (8-4)

Week 14 at Giants: WIN (9-4)

Week 15 at Bears: WIN (10-4)

Week 16 at Cowboys: WIN (11-4)

Week 17 vs. Saints: WIN (12-4)

Week 18 vs. Giants: LOSS (rested starters), (12-5)

Wild Card Round vs. Cowboys: WIN (13-5)

Divisional Round vs. Rams: WIN (14-5)

Conference Championship at Buccaneers: LOSS (14-6)

Second Place: Cowboys

Week 1 vs. Buccaneers: LOSS (0-1)

Week 2 vs. Bengals: LOSS (0-2)

Week 3 at Giants: WIN (1-2)

Week 4 vs. Commanders: WIN (2-2)

Week 5 at Rams: WIN (3-2)

Week 6 at Eagles: WIN (4-2)

Week 7 vs. Lions: WIN (5-2)



Week 8 vs. Bears: LOSS (5-3)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10 at Packers: LOSS (5-4)

Week 11 at Vikings: WIN (6-4)

Week 12 vs. Giants: LOSS (6-5)



Week 13 vs. Colts: WIN (7-5)



Week 14 vs. Texans: WIN (8-5)

Week 15 at Jaguars: WIN (9-5)

Week 16 vs. Eagles: LOSS (9-6)



Week 17 at Titans: LOSS (9-7)

Week 18 at Commanders: WIN (10-7)



Wild Card Round at Eagles: LOSS (10-8)

Third Place: Commanders

Week 1 vs. Jaguars: LOSS (0-1)

Week 2 at Lions: WIN (1-1)



Week 3 vs. Eagles: LOSS (1-2)

Week 4 at Dallas: LOSS (1-3)



Week 5 vs. Titans: LOSS (1-4)



Week 6 at Bears: WIN (2-4)

Week 7 vs. Packers: LOSS (2-5)



Week 8 at Colts: LOSS (2-6)



Week 9 vs. Vikings: WIN (3-6)

Week 10 at Eagles: LOSS (3-7)



Week 11 at Texans: WIN (4-7)

Week 12 vs. Falcons: WIN (5-7)

Week 13 at Giants: WIN (6-7)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15 vs. Giants: LOSS (6-8)

Week 16 at 49ers: LOSS (6-9)

Week 17 vs. Browns: LOSS (6-10)

Week 18 vs. Cowboys: LOSS (6-11)

Fourth Place: Giants

Week 1 at Titans: LOSS (0-1)

Week 2 vs. Panthers: WIN (1-1)

Week 3 vs. Dallas: LOSS (1-2)

Week 4 vs. Bears: LOSS (1-3)

Week 5 vs. Packers: LOSS (1-4)

Week 6 vs. Ravens: LOSS (1-5)

Week 7 at Jaguars: LOSS (1-6)

Week 8 at Seahawks: WIN (2-6)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10 vs. Texans: LOSS (2-7)

Week 11 vs. Lions: LOSS (2-8)

Week 12 at Cowboys: WIN (3-8)

Week 13 vs. Commanders: LOSS (3-9)

Week 14 vs. Eagles: LOSS (3-10)

Week 15 at Commanders: WIN (4-10)



Week 16 at Vikings: LOSS (4-11)

Week 17 vs. Colts: LOSS (4-12)

Week 18 at Eagles: WIN (5-12)

