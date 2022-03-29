More Sports:

March 29, 2022

NFL owners approve Eagles' and Colts' playoff overtime proposal

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
NFL-Shield-Logo.jpg Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

An illuminated NFL logo inside the NFL Network building in California.

The NFL will have new overtime rules in the playoffs, and the Eagles are partially to thank for it.

Both teams will get a possession in playoff overtime moving forward, regardless of what happens on the first one. League owners have approved the new format, which was pitched by the Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts, at their annual meeting down in Florida on Tuesday. 

It doesn't really do Josh Allen and the Bills any favors now, but at least their insane shootout against the Chiefs sparked a change?...Yeah...Yeah, I know...not much of a consolation.

The Bills and Chiefs went back and forth in that legendary AFC Divisional game, but the Chiefs won the overtime coin toss and then the game on a walk-off touchdown with the first-possession. The Bills' offense, which had an answer to everything the entire night, never got a chance to touch the ball.

The outcome was a major push for the argument that playoff overtime needed a rule change. The current format, where games can be won via a touchdown on the first possession, has been in place since 2010 and looks to remain in place for the regular season for the time being. 

It'll be a long time before we see the new postseason format play out in January (provided any playoff game needs it), but on paper, this should result in much fairer, more satisfying outcomes. Though, inevitably, some team's fans are going to cry foul that they would've won under the old rules. 

Always a good idea until you're the first one on the receiving end of it. The Steelers know all about that.

