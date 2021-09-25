NFL Sunday open thread, Week 3

For Philadelphia Eagles fans, the main course during Week 3 of the 2021 season will be on Monday night, when the Birds will take on the Cowboys in Dallas in front of a national audience. Today, the rest of the NFL's slate of games is merely the appetizer.



In case you missed our Week 3 non-Eagles rooting guide, you can find that here. You can also check out all the Week 3 odds, as well as our game picks here. The slate of games:

Early games

Football Team at Buffalo Bears at Browns Ravens at Lions Colts at Titans Chargers at Chiefs Saints at Patri*ts Falcons at Giants Bengals at Steelers Cardinals at Jaguars

Later games

Jets at Broncos Dolphins at Raiders Buccaneers at Rams Seahawks at Vikings Packers at 49ers (SNF)

Feel free to discuss the full slate of games in the comments section below and follow along in our live tracker.



