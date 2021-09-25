More Sports:

September 25, 2021

NFL Sunday open thread, Week 3

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
092521CarsonWentz Christine Tannous/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Eagles fans will hope that the Colts lose, and that Carson Wentz's ligaments stay intact.

For Philadelphia Eagles fans, the main course during Week 3 of the 2021 season will be on Monday night, when the Birds will take on the Cowboys in Dallas in front of a national audience. Today, the rest of the NFL's slate of games is merely the appetizer. 

In case you missed our Week 3 non-Eagles rooting guide, you can find that here. You can also check out all the Week 3 odds, as well as our game picks hereThe slate of games:

Early games

  1. Football Team at Buffalo
  2. Bears at Browns
  3. Ravens at Lions
  4. Colts at Titans
  5. Chargers at Chiefs
  6. Saints at Patri*ts
  7. Falcons at Giants
  8. Bengals at Steelers
  9. Cardinals at Jaguars

Later games

  1. Jets at Broncos
  2. Dolphins at Raiders
  3. Buccaneers at Rams
  4. Seahawks at Vikings
  5. Packers at 49ers (SNF)

MORE: Eagles-Cowboys injury report, with analysis | Week 3 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Cowboys

Feel free to discuss the full slate of games in the comments section below and follow along in our live tracker.

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Sidelines.io, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Sidelines NFL open thread Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Predictions, betting odds and more for Week 3
Hurts-Dak_092421

Sponsored

Participate in National Recovery Month
Purchased - Friends supporting each other sunset

Development

Atlantic City awarded $50,000 grant to help redevelop former Trump Plaza site
Trump Plaza Atlantic City

Health Stories

'Aunt Mary Pat' comedian urges people battling depression to seek help
Aunt Mary Pat Troy Hendrickson

Arts & Culture

Monumental Tour features sculptures examining themes from Black history
Monumental Tour

Festivals

Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in the Philadelphia region this fall
Philadelphia Oktoberfest 2021

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved