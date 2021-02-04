NFL trade rumors: Teams are reportedly calling the Eagles about QB Carson Wentz

With the Super Bowl coming up on Sunday, we haven't even officially entered the 2020 offseason, but there has already been one blockbuster trade agreed to in the NFL — Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff and picks — and based on the expected QB market, it almost certainly won't be the last.

Here in Philadelphia, the constant question has — and will continue to be — whether or not one of the quarterbacks changing teams this offseason will be Carson Wentz, who is coming off the worst year of his career and whose relationship with the Eagles is reportedly so strained that the 28-year-old quarterback wants out of Philly.

Whether or not Howie Roseman and the Eagles actually move him remains to be seen, as there are several complicating factors, but according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL.com, Philly is already receiving calls about the former second-overall pick. Here's more:

Sources say that teams have begun calling the Eagles on their former starter Wentz, plotting a roadmap for a potential trade as teams get closer to the start of the league year. The Eagles are not in a hurry to trade Wentz -- and in fact as of now intend for him to return for 2021 under new coach Nick Sirianni -- but they did field the calls and discussed the issue. GM Howie Roseman will almost always listen, and this is no different. While Stafford went to the Rams (in principle) in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-rounder and Jared Goff﻿, it's unclear what the price would be for Wentz. But it would have to be enough to make it worth it for the Eagles to trade someone who would otherwise factor heavily into their starting QB conversation. [nfl.com]

So, a few thoughts here:

• Of course the Eagles are going to listen to any teams who call asking about Wentz. For starters, it gives them an idea of what the potential market might be. It also can't hurt — you never know when a team is going to blow you away with an offer.

• Obviously, this report is coming from the Eagles' side of things, as they'd be the only ones who are privy to some of the information revealed here. That, however, doesn't make the line about the intending for Wentz to return "as of now" any more true. The Eagles have to try to maintain some leverage in any future negotiations.

• I'm truly curious what the Eagles think is a fair return for Wentz, and whether they'd be expecting more because of the $34 million in dead money they'd be stuck with if they traded him. Honestly, at this point, it shouldn't be about that. The team simply needs to decide if Wentz is part of their future or not and go from there. If he is, you bring him back and let him win his job back and carry that momentum into the year. If he's not, you move on as quickly as possible, even if the return isn't great, and get busy finding your next "franchise quarterback," assuming that's not Jalen Hurts.





As for the teams who might be interest in Wentz should the Eagles decide to trade him, Rapoport and Garafolo only mentioned the Colts, which have been the No. 1 team linked to Wentz this offseason due to his connection to head coach Frank Reich. They did not name any more teams, only stating that "there are others."

Before the offseason even arrived, there were reports that Wentz wanted out following his benching. Even as recently as Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter, one of the people who originally reported that Wentz would ask for a trade, had the following exchange with John Kincade on 97.5 The Fanatic.

KINCADE: We’ve gone back and forth, Adam, about the idea that he still hasn’t spoken. Or hasn’t even released a statement. At this point, now that the new coach — SCHEFTER: Well, that tells you something. KINCADE: It does! It tells me that the leader of the franchise, the guy who is supposed to be the face of the franchise, somehow is disconnected from the franchise. SCHEFTER: And wants to leave the franchise. Okay? And that’s why the trade still is in play. And, again, people wondering where did this stuff come from at the end of the year. Was it made [up]? This is all real. None of this is made up. And just because he would like to be moved or hasn’t commented doesn’t mean he will be. If I had to guess, I would guess he is traded. That would be my guess. At some point this offseason. But, again, they’re not looking to get rid of him. They’re not. [h/t bleedinggreennation.com]

According to Rapoport and Garafolo, however, Wentz's side has not formally asked for a trade, but they added that sources say the Eagles' decision to fire Doug Pederson "did not quell all of Wentz's concerns."

The offseason began with Roseman declaring his commitment to Wentz, saying that losing a guy like that would be akin to losing a finger on your hand as it's something you can't imagine living without. A week later, Pederson was fired. Soon after, Sirianni was hired and many believed that Wentz would be on board with the team adding the protege of the coach who was able to get the most out of Wentz in the NFL.

Now, it seeming more and more like that might not be the case.

Buckle up, it's going to be an interesting offseason.

