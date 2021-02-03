Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

For the first time late last week we heard from new Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. We did not hear from Jeffrey Lurie or Howie Roseman. As always, good or bad, there's always plenty to discuss about this team.





Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Is Sirianni the right guy for this team? What do we think of some of the reported assistant coaching hires? Who should the Eagles be targeting in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and can they be players in free agency? Which of the current players will stay, and which ones will go?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.