March 18, 2022

NHL trade deadline live updates: Claude Giroux appears to be on his way out

So where will be be traded and what for?

By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Will Claude Giroux ever wear a Flyers sweater again?

If you love someone, let them go.

That's really the only way Flyers fans can keep from falling over themselves with sadness as captain Claude Giroux appears to be working with the front office on a trade to be consummated sometime this weekend.

Giroux more or less confirmed that face after his 1,000th game Thursday night. Emotional and frank, he said the following to reporters:

"To be honest, I've seen a lot of players that I've played with and I liked, and I know it's tough when you leave a team," he said. "But I actually didn't realize how tough it is. I wish I knew back then. But it's not something that's really fun."

Giroux seems to be heading to the Florida Panthers, though Carolina and a few other teams could still emerge as his destination. He is on an expiring contract and will become a free agent this summer. And while many in Philly will desperately want him to return to finish his career here, Giroux hasn't had a legitimate shot at a Stanley Cup since his 2010 team that lost to the Blackhawks in the final. He hasn't been back to one since.

There are a bevy of other Flyers players who could be on the move and we'll help you keep track of them too. Follow along all day, just below with our live stream and open thread with the NHL trade deadline fast approaching on Monday:

