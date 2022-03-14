NHL Trade Rumors: Claude Giroux says he still needs to talk to Flyers about future

The Flyers found another way to lose Sunday night, giving up a game-tying shorthanded goal in the final minute of the third and then the overtime winner to the basement-dwelling Montreal Canadiens.

Claude Giroux was at a loss.

"I wish I had the answer for you," the Flyers captain said postgame. "It just can’t happen. When you’re on the power play, not a lot of time left, you just got to keep the puck and make sure you’re responsible with the puck, you just kind of work and play. I mean they did a nice play but that’s still on us.

"Right now, we’re in a deep hole. We’re just finding ways to lose right now and you look at our whole game, we played pretty solid. We had a lot of chances. We did a lot of good things. At the end of the game, we just always find a way to lose a game."

Perhaps inevitably, another question about his future with the team was asked. The Flyers are going nowhere this season and with the March 21 trade deadline approaching, Giroux can offer a contending team a major boost in a run for the Stanley Cup.

However, Giroux said there are still talks he needs to have with management on the future of the franchise.

"I didn't think I'd be put in the position to make a decision or...I mean it's been...it's been probably the worst year since I'm here," Giroux said. "It's been a tough year. I mean, obviously a lot of injuries but I'm not gonna star making excuses.

"But it's been a long year with the way we...I'm not too sure what to say to be honest because it's not a position I want to be in. Obviously there's still some meetings and some things to talk about with the management and see what the game plan is, not just for this year, but for the future."

Giroux echoed similar sentiments earlier in the month when he sat down with ESPN's Emily Kaplan. His name has been one of the biggest floating around in trade rumors since the turn of the new year, and while he seems to understand the reality of it, he hasn't shown that his heart is anywhere else but with the Flyers.

Still, the clock is ticking for the 34-year old on a shot at winning the Cup. He's in the final year of his contract, and with the Flyers at a major crossroad, it's hard to argue that his talent and experience wouldn't be better served on a team that's geared to win now.

Last week the Florida Panthers, who sit atop the Atlantic Divsion, emerged as the rumored frontrunners to land Giroux, and Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher and assistant Danny Briere were seen in Lehigh Valley watching Florida's AHL affiliate play the Phantoms.

The Colorado Avalanche, who were the original favorites in the Giroux trade rumors, were said to have taken a back seat. Although they might have a renewed interest, as PhillyHockeyNow's Sam Carchidi pointed out over the weekend.

Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog requires knee surgery and will be out indefinitely, leaving a massive hole on Colorado's top line left of Nathan MacKinnon (center) and Mikko Rantanen (right wing).

Giroux shifted to left wing for the 2017-18 season and had a career year (34 goals, 68 assists, 102 points) that landed him in the Hart Trophy conversation for MVP. Though he's since moved back to center, he would certainly fit in alongside Colorado's best.

Bookies.com released odds on Giroux's next team should a trade happen, and has Florida leading at +200, followed by Colorado at +400.

Team to land Giroux Odds Florida Panthers +200 Colorado Avalanche +400 Toronto Maple Leafs +1000 St. Louis Blues +1500





Giroux has 18 goals and 24 assists (42 points) in 56 games with the Flyers this season, averaging 19:15 of ice time. He scored in the second period of Sunday night's loss to notch his 900th career NHL point, all of them with the Flyers.

He is set to play his 1,000th NHL game Thursday night against Nashville at the Wells Fargo Center, and the Flyers announced Monday that they will honor the milestone with a pre-game ceremony.

After that, Giroux's immediate hockey is still uncertain.

