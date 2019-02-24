More Sports:

February 24, 2019

Live NHL trade deadline updates: The latest on the Flyers, Wayne Simmonds and the rest of the league

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
022419_Wayne-Simmonds_usat Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds reacts to Pittsburgh Penguins center Jared McCann during the first period of Saturday's Stadium Series game at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Flyers pulled off an improbable comeback win over the Penguins on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field, a game that was a microcosm of their entire season.

Just when all hope looked lost, and the fans started to give up on the team, suddenly, there was a spark. The Flyers tallied two goals in the final five minutes, including the tying goal with just seconds left to play, and completed the comeback in overtime when Claude Giroux found the back of the net. 

Now, with the NHL Trade Deadline looming on Monday, the Flyers have a big decision to make. Do they try to make one last playoff push or, currently sitting seven points out with 20 games left to play, do the Flyers go into sell-mode and begin preparing for the 2019-20 season? 

The biggest name to watch remains veteran forward Wayne Simmonds, who may have played his last game in orange and black on Saturday night. Will that thrilling win over the Penguins be his final act as Flyer? By 3 p.m. tomorrow, we'll know one way or the other. 

MORE: What they're saying: Simmonds could net Flyers a conditional first-round pick, more | Gritty was ejected from the Flyers-Penguins game for streaking

We've got the latest news and trade rumors right here in today's live updates post...

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia Wayne Simmonds NHL Trade Deadline NHL Trade Rumors

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

What they're saying: Simmonds could net Flyers a conditional first-round pick, more
022419_wayne-simmonds-1_usat

Racism

Number of hate groups in U.S. is at four-year high, and 10 are based in Philadelphia
KKK Bridesburg

Weekend

Things to do Feb. 23-24 in Philly: parties, family-friendly fun and more
Carroll - Reading Terminal Market

Eagles

NFL awards 2019 compensatory picks; Eagles collect a pair
022219TreyBurton

Odd News

This Instagram account documents very specific Honda CR-Vs around Philly
Honda CR-V Instagram

Illness

Days before heading to ER, patients Google symptoms, illnesses
Google_Search_Computer

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved