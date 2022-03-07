Luxury apartments planned for North Philly site of shuttered Jimmy G's Steaks

The North Broad Street site where Jimmy G's Steaks stood for nearly a decade prior to its closure during the coronavirus pandemic is on track to be redeveloped into a luxury apartment building.

Philly Property Group, a real estate firm based in Northern Liberties, announced on Sunday that a luxury residential building with 20 units will be constructed at 689 North Broad St., just across Ridge Avenue from the restored Divine Lorraine Hotel apartments.

The project will be led by Philly Capital Group and is currently under zoning submission. Construction is expected to begin this spring.

Father and son duo Glen and Nick Strafella opened Jimmy G's Steaks in 2013, promising a shop that could whip together a sandwich in less than a minute. The take-out hours catered to a late night crowd with a walk-up window open until 3 a.m. and the business also was known for its fries, chicken cutlets and lamb tzatziki steaks.

The cheesesteak shop quietly closed last August, leaving questions about what might be next for the location.

The area surrounding Broad Street and Ridge Avenue has seen significant business and residential growth in the past five years, including two apartment towers, an Aldi supermarket, a North Philly outpost of Santucci's Pizza and the Italian restaurant Cicala inside the Divine Lorraine.

Two more residential towers are planned along North Broad Street, including a 19-story project near the intersection of Jefferson and Broad streets and a 30-story building at the corner of Broad and Spring Garden streets.

The project at the former Jimmy G's Steaks site is expected to be completed in 2023.