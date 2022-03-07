More News:

March 07, 2022

Luxury apartments planned for North Philly site of shuttered Jimmy G's Steaks

The area around Broad Street and Ridge Avenue near the Divine Lorraine continues to see residential growth

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Development apartments
North Broad Apartments Source/Philly Property Group

The rendering above shows a 20-unit luxury apartment building planned near the intersection of North Broad Street and Ridge Avenue in North Philadelphia. The site was previously occupied by Jimmy G's Steaks.

The North Broad Street site where Jimmy G's Steaks stood for nearly a decade prior to its closure during the coronavirus pandemic is on track to be redeveloped into a luxury apartment building.

Philly Property Group, a real estate firm based in Northern Liberties, announced on Sunday that a luxury residential building with 20 units will be constructed at 689 North Broad St., just across Ridge Avenue from the restored Divine Lorraine Hotel apartments. 

The project will be led by Philly Capital Group and is currently under zoning submission. Construction is expected to begin this spring.

Father and son duo Glen and Nick Strafella opened Jimmy G's Steaks in 2013, promising a shop that could whip together a sandwich in less than a minute. The take-out hours catered to a late night crowd with a walk-up window open until 3 a.m. and the business also was known for its fries, chicken cutlets and lamb tzatziki steaks.

The cheesesteak shop quietly closed last August, leaving questions about what might be next for the location. 

The area surrounding Broad Street and Ridge Avenue has seen significant business and residential growth in the past five years, including two apartment towers, an Aldi supermarket, a North Philly outpost of Santucci's Pizza and the Italian restaurant Cicala inside the Divine Lorraine.

Two more residential towers are planned along North Broad Street, including a 19-story project near the intersection of Jefferson and Broad streets and a 30-story building at the corner of Broad and Spring Garden streets.

The project at the former Jimmy G's Steaks site is expected to be completed in 2023.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development apartments North Philadelphia Broad Street

Videos

Featured

Limited - Navy Yard Philadelphia

Philly Shipyard is hiring Philly residents for full-time quality-wage careers
Limited - OddsJam Main2

Sports Betting: How I made over $400K living on the PA/NJ border

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Cornerback
Steven_Nelson_2_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

PECO is providing valuable heating assistance for its customers
Purchased - Feet in front of a heater

Government

Philadelphia to provide emergency paid sick leave to workers with COVID-19 as city mandates are lifted
Sick Leave

Health News

Ukrainian translators needed in Philly for pediatric cancer patients fleeing Russian invasion
Ukraine Pediatric Cancer

Movies

Handing out awards for the instant-classic 'The Batman'
The Batman Pattinson Kravitz

Holiday

Celebrate Women's History Month in Philadelphia with special programming and free museum admission
030622 Womens History Month Events.jpg

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved