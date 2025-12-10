More News:

December 10, 2025

93-year-old man found fatally stabbed in North Philly home, police say

Lafayette Dailey suffered lacerations to his head and chest. Authorities say his wallet and car had been taken.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Homicide North Philly Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia police suspect Lafayette Dailey, 93, was fatally stabbed in his North Philly home on Friday, Dec. 5. Police released Dailey's identity on Wednesday and authorities are investigating his death as a homicide.

A 93-year-old was found dead in his North Philly home last week with stab wounds to his head and chest, police said. The man was identified Wednesday as Lafayette Dailey, and authorities are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police found Dailey unresponsive around 3 p.m. Friday at his home on the 4500 block of North 16th Street in the Logan neighborhood. Dailey's injuries raised suspicion of foul play, investigators said. No weapons were found at the scene.

MORE: Dollar General to pay $1.55 million for allegedly overcharging Pa. customers

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office has ruled Dailey's death to be a homicide, CBS Philadelphia reported Wednesday. Police said Dailey's wallet, car keys and 2007 Chrysler 300 were missing. The car has since been found, but authorities did not say where it was recovered.

Anyone with information can call call the police department's homicide unit at (215) 686-3334.

