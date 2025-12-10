93-year-old man found fatally stabbed in North Philly home, police say

A 93-year-old was found dead in his North Philly home last week with stab wounds to his head and chest, police said. The man was identified Wednesday as Lafayette Dailey, and authorities are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police found Dailey unresponsive around 3 p.m. Friday at his home on the 4500 block of North 16th Street in the Logan neighborhood. Dailey's injuries raised suspicion of foul play, investigators said. No weapons were found at the scene.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office has ruled Dailey's death to be a homicide, CBS Philadelphia reported Wednesday. Police said Dailey's wallet, car keys and 2007 Chrysler 300 were missing. The car has since been found, but authorities did not say where it was recovered.

Anyone with information can call call the police department's homicide unit at (215) 686-3334.