Bucks County man allegedly strangled woman in North Wildwood road rage incident

A Jamison man has been charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly attacked a woman and strangled her on the side of the road in North Wildwood earlier this month, police said.

On Aug. 20, authorities responded to 13th and New Jersey avenues for a report of an assault that stemmed from road rage.

Christopher Krier, 49, allegedly had been driving aggressively and was tailgating a woman driving in front of him.

After the woman rolled down her window to comment on Krier's driving, reminding him that there were children in the area, Krier and the woman both pulled over to the side of the road and got out of their cars, police said.

As they walked toward each other, Krier allegedly attacked the woman, placing his hands around her neck until a bystander intervened.

Krier fled the scene in his car before police arrived, authorities said. He turned himself in several days later after police issued a warrant for his arrest.

"The North Wildwood Police Department would like to remind the public that road rage incidents can quickly escalate," authorities said. "We advise the public to contact the police department to report aggressive driving, rather than taking things into their own hands."