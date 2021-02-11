Police find body stuffed inside trash bag after stopping U-Haul truck in Northeast Philly

Philadelphia police took the driver and passenger of a U-Haul truck into custody after they discovered a body inside the rental vehicle Thursday morning.

Police stopped the rental truck on the 1000 block of Sanibel Street in Northeast Philly around 9 a.m.

Investigators found the body stuffed inside a trash bag inside the vehicle, police said. A weapon also was recovered from the truck.



No charges have been announced at this time. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.