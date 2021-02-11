More News:

February 11, 2021

Police find body stuffed inside trash bag after stopping U-Haul truck in Northeast Philly

Two people have been taken into custody, authorities said

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
U-Haul Philly Police Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A body was found inside a U-Haul truck on the 1000 block of Sanibel Street in Northeast Philadelphia on Feb. 11, 2021.

Philadelphia police took the driver and passenger of a U-Haul truck into custody after they discovered a body inside the rental vehicle Thursday morning. 

Police stopped the rental truck on the 1000 block of Sanibel Street in Northeast Philly around 9 a.m.

Investigators found the body stuffed inside a trash bag inside the vehicle, police said. A weapon also was recovered from the truck.

No charges have been announced at this time. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

