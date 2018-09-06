More News:

September 06, 2018

Two planes came within 200 ft. of each other at Philly International Airport last month

The NTSB issued a preliminary report about a near-miss on a taxiway at PHL

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia International Airport.

A small charter flight carrying seven people aiming to land on the taxiway came within 200 feet of colliding with another plane at Philadelphia International Airport last month.

According to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board, the near miss occurred on Aug. 10.

According to the NTSB, a Gulfstream IV with four passengers and three crew members aboard was cleared to land on runway 35 just before 9 p.m. Instead, the plane aligned with taxiway E, where four passenger jets were positioned.

The pilot initiated a go-around (pilot lingo for an aborted landing) one-tenth of a mile from the end of the taxiway, and flew over a plane on the taxiway by just 200 feet. It overflew three other planes as well.

No injuries were reported.

The plane's cockpit voice recorder had already been overwritten, the NTSB said, but the flight data recorder was pulled from the plane and sent to a laboratory for analysis.

The NTSB notes its preliminary reports are just that: preliminary. The preliminary reports don’t provide probable cause for the incidents they examine. The incident is still under investigation by the NTSB, which still hopes to get to the bottom of what happened.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

Some taxes, fees additional.