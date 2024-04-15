More Health:

April 15, 2024

People with obesity may benefit most when exercise is done in the evening

Working out at night was linked to a lower risk of premature death and heart disease. But experts say regular physical activity is most important.

Franki Rudnesky
Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Exercise
evening exercise health benefit obesity Andres Ayrton/Pexels.com

For people with obesity, evening workouts may be most beneficial at preventing cardiovascular disease and premature death, a new study finds.

New research suggests the best time of day for people with obesity to exercise is between 6 p.m. and midnight.

In a study of nearly 30,000 adults with obesity, people who worked out in the evenings had the lowest risk of premature death, cardiovascular disease and microvascular disease – a type of heart disease. The frequency in which people engaged in at least three minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity also may be more important than their total daily amounts of physical activity.

"Exercise is by no means the only solution to the obesity crisis, but this research does suggest that people who can plan their activity into certain times of the day may best offset some of these health risks," said researcher Angelo Sabag, of the University of Sydney in Australia. The study was published last week in the medical journal Diabetes Care. 

The researchers said more studies are needed to establish causal links, but their findings potentially could influence future preventative health care recommendations.

Though this study specifically looked at people with obesity, other research on the best time to exercise has considered the overall population. A 2019 study found that evening exercise may help people fall asleep faster and spend more time in deep sleep – as long as the person does not engage in high-intensity exercise, like interval training, less than an hour before bedtime. 

Another 2019 study found mid-morning exercise is the best for metabolic health. Research published last year found that people who were physically active between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. were less likely to die early of heart disease and other causes, excluding cancer.  

For people with obesity, evening exercise can bring positive health outcomes, as the latest study demonstrates, but physical activity in general is important to stave off health risks associated with the condition.

"While evening exercise may offer specific benefits for individuals with obesity, the most important factor is finding a routine that is enjoyable, sustainable, and fits into one's lifestyle," certified personal trainer Andrew White told Healthline. "Regardless of the time of day, regular physical activity is a key component of managing obesity and improving overall health."

For the latest study, participants wore activity trackers to determine when they engaged in the majority of their aerobic moderate-to-vigorous physical activity — which include a variety of heart rate-raising activities that get people out of breath, like brisk walking, swimming, jogging and fitness classes. 

All of the participants had obesity – defined as a body mass index of 30 or higher – with nearly 3,000 also having type 2 diabetes. Their average age was 62, and all were older than 40. They were followed for about eight years. 

The researchers said they did not just track "structured" exercise. Rather, they focused on tracking continuous aerobic activity in bouts of three minutes or more due to previous research demonstrating a strong association between this and better glucose control and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

"We didn't discriminate on the kind of activity we tracked, it could be anything from power walking to climbing the stairs, but could also include structured exercise such as running, occupational labour or even vigorously cleaning the house," researcher Matthew Ahmadi said.

During the eight-year follow-up period, researchers recorded 1,425 deaths, 3,980 cardiovascular events and 2,162 microvascular dysfunction events, which causes the small blood vessels feeding the heart muscle to not work as they should.

