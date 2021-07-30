More Events:

July 30, 2021

Make plans to visit the Shore for these three Ocean City races

Sign up for the half marathon early to save on the registration fee

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
OCNJ races Photo by Dulcey Lima/on Unsplash

Registration is open for three races in Ocean City, New Jersey. You can sign up now and start training.

There are three upcoming races in Ocean City, New Jersey that you can sign up for now.

The OCNJ Labor Day Race will take place Monday, Sept. 6, the OCNJ Half Marathon will be Sunday, Sept. 26 and the Trail of Two Cities is set for Saturday, Nov. 6.

Registration for all three races is now open online.

The 30th annual OCNJ Labor Day Race is a 5-mile beach run that begins and ends at 23rd Street. There's also a one-mile walk/run on the beach.

The half marathon winds its way through all parts of Ocean City, including the downtown area and the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, before finishing on the Ocean City boardwalk. Registration for the half marathon is $60 through July 31, $70 through Sept. 21 and $80 through Sept. 25.

Those who don't wish to run the 13.1 miles can still take part in races that day. A 5K run and a 10-mile, non-competitive walk/run is being offered.

The Trail of Two Cities 5K Run/Walk takes participants over the Route 52 causeway between Ocean City and Somers Point. Buses will be available between the two points to transport runners before and after the race.

