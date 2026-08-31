2 women found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Ogontz

Two women were found dead Sunday at a home in Ogontz in what appears to be a murder-suicide, police said.

Officers responded at 1:51 p.m. to a home at 16th and Conlyn streets following a report of a barricaded person and a gunshot heard from inside the residence. Police declared a barricade situation, which ended at 2:50 p.m. Two women were found inside and pronounced dead at the scene.

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Police have not publicly identified either woman.

Police said a primary investigation indicated a murder-suicide, but the relationship between the women remains unknown. Police said they have not yet determined a motive, either.

Police said they've secured the scene and an investigation is ongoing with the homicide team.