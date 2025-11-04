More News:

November 04, 2025

Open Streets will return to Center City, closing blocks near Rittenhouse Square to cars on Dec. 7

The holiday edition of the vehicle-free initiative will feature an ice sculpture of a baby grand piano.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Open Streets Center City

The Center City District is hosting a holiday-themed version of the Open Streets program on Sunday, Dec. 7.

The Open Streets program is squeezing in one more event for 2025, and this one will include an icy instrument.

Center City District will once again close select blocks near Rittenhouse Square to cars on Sunday, Dec. 7. The initiative, designed to encourage foot traffic, will span Walnut Street from 19th to Broad streets and 18th Street between Chestnut and Locust streets. 

Pedestrians who linger by one particular corner will catch a holiday spectacle: artists carving a frozen baby grand piano. Ice Sculpture Philly will build out the installation at 18th and Walnut during the morning and early afternoon, with a performance to follow at 3 p.m.

The CCD is programming other entertainment between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Live musicians, dancers, jump-ropers and carolers will perform on the sidewalk, where Santa Claus is expected to pay kids a visit. Select shops and restaurants along the route will also host in-store events and giveaways. 

Designated streets will be closed to vehicles from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Streets has popped up periodically since its launch in September 2024. It expanded beyond its usual seven-block stretch of Rittenhouse in June, when the initiative came to the Gayborhood. The upcoming December event will include the 1400 block of Walnut Street for the first time.

According to the district, the initiative has brought more business to the area. Establishments on the route reported 62% more foot traffic and 36% higher sales during Open Streets events compared with their usual Sundays.

