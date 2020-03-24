More Culture:

March 24, 2020

Oprah Winfrey talks COVID-19 on new Apple TV+ show

She interviewed Idris Elba, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, in the first episode. The series is free to watch for non-subscribers to the streaming service.

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Oprah Winfrey COVID-19 Apple TV imageSPACE/Sipa USA

Oprah Winfrey discusses the coronavirus with experts and people affected by the illness in her new Apple TV+ show, 'Oprah Talks COVID-19.' In the first episode, the host remotely interviews British actor Idris Elba, who recently tested positive with the illness, and his wife Sabrina Dhowre.

Oprah Winfrey has a new Apple TV+ show, "Oprah Talks COVID-19," that is free for all to watch.

"Like millions of people all over the world, I've been staying safer at home for over a week now," Winfrey said on Instagram. "I know a lot of people are feeling stressed, overwhelmed, and uncertain. Because of that, I wanted to offer some hope and gather thought leaders and people going through it to add some perspective."

The first episode, released Sunday, features an interview with Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, via FaceTime. Both are in quarantine after the British actor tested positive for the coronavirus. The episode reveals Dhowre has tested positive, too. 


Winfrey will conduct remote interviews with experts and other people affected by the COVID-19 "to provide insight, meaning, and tangible advice for the human spirit." 

The second episode features an interview with her longtime friend, Pastor Wintley Phipps, a singer and Seventh-Day Adventist minister from Washington, D.C. 

Episodes will be released weekly on the Apple TV+ app. Viewers without a subscription to the streaming service will still be able to watch the show. It can also be accessed at apple.co/-oprahtalks

