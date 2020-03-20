TV medical dramas donate supplies to hospitals in need amid coronavirus pandemic

March 20, 2020
After TV and film production came to a halt this week over concerns regarding the novel coronavirus, some of TV's biggest medical dramas decided to donate their back stock of medical supplies to help first responders and hospitals.
"Grey's Anatomy," "The Resident," "New Amsterdam," "Station 19" and "The Good Doctor" have donated everything from masks to hospital gowns in an effort to support medical workers short on supplies, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Many hospitals throughout the country are experiencing shortages of an array of items, from nasal swabs to ventilators. With many facilities rationing, some medical workers are even taking to crafting their own face shields.
"Station 19," a "Grey's Anatomy" spin-off that follows a Seattle fire station, donated roughly 300 N95 respirator masks to two local stations in California. These masks, which protect healthcare workers from respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, have been particularly hard to find due to high demand. Likewise, "Grey's Anatomy" gave its supplies of gloves and gowns to hospitals in Los Angeles.
"The Resident," which films in Atlanta, donated "two trunks" worth of gloves, gowns, masks, caps, shoe covers, scrubs, hair covers, lab coats and isolation gowns to Grady Memorial Hospital, states The Hollywood Reporter.
Dr. Karen Law, who works at the hospital, thanked the show on Instagram. "I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive," Dr. Law said in a post. "And yet, a magical shipment of masks did arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture."
View this post on Instagram
"Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping." . To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19. . Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community. . Thank you, @theresidentonfox and @foxtv for being helpers. We needed this kind of good news today. . PS: Sorry it's not a great pic, but the focus was not on the photo at the time. Similarly, the team @theresidentonfox are good citizens doing good deeds and not looking for a shout out. Though I encourage all to support The Resident and the great team behind the show and to pay their good deed forward any way you can. . #Hurstlife #residentlife #emoryIMresidents #lookforthehelpers #gratitude
David Schulner, showrunner for "New Amsterdam," said the show donated its entire stock to Bellevue Hospital in New York City. Meanwhile, "The Good Doctor," which films in Vancouver, British Columbia, gave all of their supplies to the local Canadian government.
Daniel Dae Kim, who played Dr. Jackson Han on "The Good Doctor" and Dr. Cassian Shin on "New Amsterdam," announced he was diagnosed with novel coronavirus on Thursday. Kim is one of several celebrities that have confirmed their diagnosis, including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.
As of Friday, there are nearly 14,500 cases reported in the United States, including 180 deaths, according to The Washington Post. There are 213 cases reported in Pennsylvania. The state reported its first death on Wednesday, a man from Northampton County.
Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.