TV medical dramas donate supplies to hospitals in need amid coronavirus pandemic

After TV and film production came to a halt this week over concerns regarding the novel coronavirus, some of TV's biggest medical dramas decided to donate their back stock of medical supplies to help first responders and hospitals.

"Grey's Anatomy," "The Resident," "New Amsterdam," "Station 19" and "The Good Doctor" have donated everything from masks to hospital gowns in an effort to support medical workers short on supplies, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Many hospitals throughout the country are experiencing shortages of an array of items, from nasal swabs to ventilators. With many facilities rationing, some medical workers are even taking to crafting their own face shields.

"Station 19," a "Grey's Anatomy" spin-off that follows a Seattle fire station, donated roughly 300 N95 respirator masks to two local stations in California. These masks, which protect healthcare workers from respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, have been particularly hard to find due to high demand. Likewise, "Grey's Anatomy" gave its supplies of gloves and gowns to hospitals in Los Angeles.





"The Resident," which films in Atlanta, donated "two trunks" worth of gloves, gowns, masks, caps, shoe covers, scrubs, hair covers, lab coats and isolation gowns to Grady Memorial Hospital, states The Hollywood Reporter.

Dr. Karen Law, who works at the hospital, thanked the show on Instagram. "I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive," Dr. Law said in a post. "And yet, a magical shipment of masks did arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture."





David Schulner, showrunner for "New Amsterdam," said the show donated its entire stock to Bellevue Hospital in New York City. Meanwhile, "The Good Doctor," which films in Vancouver, British Columbia, gave all of their supplies to the local Canadian government.

Daniel Dae Kim, who played Dr. Jackson Han on "The Good Doctor" and Dr. Cassian Shin on "New Amsterdam," announced he was diagnosed with novel coronavirus on Thursday. Kim is one of several celebrities that have confirmed their diagnosis, including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

As of Friday, there are nearly 14,500 cases reported in the United States, including 180 deaths, according to The Washington Post. There are 213 cases reported in Pennsylvania. The state reported its first death on Wednesday, a man from Northampton County.