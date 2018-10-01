More Events:

October 01, 2018

Outfest in Philly is the world's largest Coming Out Day festival

The free street party draws huge crowds celebrating the LGBTQ community

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
002 20161009_Outfest_Margo Reed.jpg Margo Reed/for PhillyVoice

Chris McGovern (left) and Zane Zerman hug Andi Koch during Philly Outfest on October 9, 2016.

This year's Outfest, the largest Coming Out Day event in the world, will take place Sunday, Oct. 7.

The annual event draws close to 50,000 to Philly's Gayborhood. Activities take place in a 10-block area, with the main stage at 13th and Locust streets and the food court at 12th and Spruce streets.

At Outfest, there will be drag shows, carnival-style games, music, hundreds of vendors, specials at neighborhood bars and restaurants, and dancing in the street.

The festival, which is free to attend, will run from noon to 7 p.m. This year marks the 28th Outfest in Philly.

Outfest 2018

Sunday, Oct. 7
Noon to 7 p.m. | Free to attend
13th and Locust streets

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Some taxes, fees additional.