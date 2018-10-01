Outfest in Philly is the world's largest Coming Out Day festival

This year's Outfest, the largest Coming Out Day event in the world, will take place Sunday, Oct. 7.

The annual event draws close to 50,000 to Philly's Gayborhood. Activities take place in a 10-block area, with the main stage at 13th and Locust streets and the food court at 12th and Spruce streets.

At Outfest, there will be drag shows, carnival-style games, music, hundreds of vendors, specials at neighborhood bars and restaurants, and dancing in the street.



The festival, which is free to attend, will run from noon to 7 p.m. This year marks the 28th Outfest in Philly.

Sunday, Oct. 7

Noon to 7 p.m. | Free to attend

13th and Locust streets



