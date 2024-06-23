More Culture:

June 23, 2024

Bucks County's Owowcow now selling ice cream in Cape May

The brand's frozen treats will be sold in Tommy's Folly Café, the Rusty Nail restaurant and the Market at Beach Plum Farm.

Bucks County creamery Owowcow is now selling its artisan frozen treats in three Cape May establishments, including Tommy's Folly Café, the Rusty Nail and Beach Plum Farm.

Visitors to the Jersey Shore this summer can cool off with ice cream made in Bucks County.

Owowcow Creamery — which was founded in Ottsville and has four locations in Pennsylvania and one in New Jersey — is now selling its artisan frozen treats in three Cape May establishments. The award-winning, small batch ice cream can be found at Tommy's Folly Café, the Rusty Nail restaurant and the Market at Beach Plum Farm, through a new partnership with Cape Resorts.

Tommy's Folly, located inside Congress Hall (200 Congress Pl.), is scooping eight flavors: Madagascar vanilla, "I Hate Chocolate," blueberry lemon, "Cookie Monstah," cookies & cream, almond coconut, cinnamon Bourbon and vegan vanilla caramel. The Rusty Nail, a bar and restaurant located at the Beach Shack hotel (205 Beach Ave.), carries ice cream pops, ice cream sandwiches and "Bowwowcow" ice cream for dogs. The Market at Beach Plum Farm (140 Stevens St.) has assorted pints in stock. 

Owowcow is also working to develop a flavor made with ingredients sourced from Beach Plum Farm, which produces over 100 varieties of fruits and vegetables. Owowcow plans to source ingredients like cage-free eggs, raw honey, tomatoes, peaches and blueberries from Beach Plum Farm and other South Jersey farms and producers.

"The work we do with local farms is the core of our business," Owowcow founder John Fezzuoglio, who vacations in Cape May almost every summer, said in a release. "We integrate the finest, freshest ingredients picked at the peak of perfection into our ice creams, and we’re really excited to utilize Jersey blueberries, peaches and tomatoes in our products this summer. There’s really no other ice cream brand like us at the Jersey Shore."

In Pennsylvania, Owowcow — which makes its ice cream daily from scratch and was recently voted the No. 3 ice cream shop in America by USA Today readers  has shops in Ottsville, Wrightstown, Easton and Chalfont. In New Jersey, there's an Owowcow location in Lambertville, Hunterdon County.

