January 29, 2021

Philly artist chosen as a top 25 finalist in Pabst Blue Ribbon's Art Can Contest

The winner's artwork will be on the beer cans this fall

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Art Beers
Michele Scott PBR Finalist Michele Scott/PBR Art Can Contest

Michele Scott beat out thousands of entries to be one of the finalists in the annual Art Can Contest. The grand-prize winner gets $10,000, plus their art on PBR cans. A portion of his design, 'Home Alone Thoughts,' is shown here. Check out the entire piece below.

The Pabst Blue Ribbon Art Can Contest is back. It started in 2012 and has since then placed original artwork from emerging artists on more than 350 million beer cans.

The grand-prize winner will be announced on Friday, Feb. 26. They'll receive $10,000, an interview with arts and culture magazine Juxtapoz and will get to see their art on 30 million cans of PBR this fall.

Runners-up also will get cash prizes. The person in second place will receive $3,500, while the third place winner will receive $1,500. PBR will declare those winners on Friday, Feb. 19.

RELATED: Pizza Hut isn't the only place making Detroit-style pizza in Philadelphia | Wonderspaces reopens at Fashion District with three new art installations

On Friday, the top 25 finalists were revealed and among them is a Philly graphic designer/illustrator. Michele Scott, a graduate of Temple University's Tyler School of Art, is the only finalist from the area.

His artwork, titled "Home Alone Thoughts," seems to depict living in Philadelphia. There are rowhouses and an aggressive driver letting out a "HONK."

The artwork by all the finalists can be viewed on PBR's website. The page also asks for viewers to vote on their favorites.

According to PBR, the Art Can Contest is "a flagship pillar in the beer company's decades-long commitment to supporting creativity."

In April 2020, PBR launched its 1000 Creators Program to commission 1,000 artists affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, PBR will ask all of the Art Can finalists to create capsule collections for the brand and will commission work from all 25.

