More Health:

March 11, 2026

Helping parents better handle stress may reduce childhood obesity rates

The children of parents trained in behavioral regulation are less likely to gain unhealthy amounts of weight, new research shows.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Parenting Stress
Parenting Stress Obesity August de Richelieu/Pexels

One tool to reduce childhood obesity rates: help parents better manage their stress, a new study finds.

Parenting has become so stressful that two years ago the U.S. surgeon general issued an advisory that it had become a public health issue.

"Something has to change," Dr. Vivek Murthy, who finished his term in 2025, wrote about how parents now have to navigate managing social media and a youth mental health crisis, among other new stressors.

MORE: A roadside emergency leads to a happy ending — and a new friendship

Murthy cited a 2023 study by the American Psychological Association that found 48% of parents said their stress was "completely overwhelming" most days, compared to 26% of people without children. Parental stress was not only affecting the mental health and well-being of adults, but also that of children, Murthy said.

Murthy's words reverberate in a new study published in the journal Pediatrics that focuses on how parental stress impacts obesity rates in their children.

In the United States, approximately 1 in 5 children have obesity, defined as having a body mass index above the 95th percentile for age and sex. That translates to nearly 15 million youth ages 2 to 19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Previous research has shown parents who are under stress may turn to fast food and make other decisions that affect their children's eating habits. The new study looks at the issue from another angle, showing that reducing parental stress has positive implications for reducing obesity in their children.

"We already knew that stress can be a big contributor in the development of childhood obesity," said Yale psychologist Rajita Sinha, who led the study. "The surprise was that when parents handled stress better, their parenting improved, and their young child's obesity risk went down." 

Along with helping children develop healthy eating and exercise habits, Sinha called the new research the "third leg of the stool" in combating childhood obesity.

To examine how reducing parental stress might help reduce childhood obesity, the Yale researchers conducted a 12-week trial with 114 parents – diverse ethnically and socioeconomically – with children ages 2 to 5 who were obese. One group of parents was given training in mindfulness and behavior self-regulation, in addition to counseling about nutrition and exercise. The other group only received nutrition and exercise counseling.

The researchers measured parental stress and their children's weight during the study, following up three months later to record the children's weight again. The researchers also tracked what they termed "positive parenting behaviors," such as listening, patience and warmth.

Parents who received the mindfulness training exhibited reduced stress and more positive parenting behaviors. Their children ate a healthier diets and had not gained significant weight at the three-month mark. Parents in the control group did not experience reduced stress or show positive changes in parenting behaviors, and their children had "significant" weight gain.

"The combination of mindfulness with behavioral self-regulation to manage stress, integrated with healthy nutrition and physical activity, seemed to protect the young children from some of the negative effects of stress on weight gain," Sinha said.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parenting Stress Philadelphia Obesity Studies Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - MD Anderson at Cooper

Cooper expands prostate cancer care with groundbreaking noninvasive robotic HIFU treatment
family enjoying in conversation while eating breakfast together at dining table

IBX recognized as a Pioneer Age Friendly Medicare Advantage Plan

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Pedestrian fatally struck by NJ Transit bus near Independence Mall

NT Transit Pedestrian Death

Business

Keynote by the original Phillie Phanatic

Limited - Mascot Dave

Adult Health

Recreational drug use significantly increases risk of stroke, study finds

Recreational Drugs Stroke

Holiday

2026 St. Patrick’s Day Parade guide: Road closures and how to watch

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2026

Clubs

Philadelphia Activities Fair will bring dozens of local clubs together

Woman in an art club painting

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Life without Tyrese Maxey, ominous Eastern Conference outlook and more

Maxey 3.9.26

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved