Pearl Jam releasing new video of legendary Philly concert for band's anniversary

Pearl Jam is celebrating the rock band's anniversary of their first concert by offering fans the chance to stream video of a beloved Philadelphia show on Thursday.

The Eddie Vedder-fronted grunge group will share the recording of their April 2016 performance at the Wells Fargo Center to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their first show, which took place on Oct. 22, 1990 in Seattle.

At the Philly show, which was titled "Ten," a banner was unveiled from the Wells Fargo Center rafters to mark Pearl Jam's 10th sold out show in South Philly, which includes concerts at both the old Spectrum and the Wells Fargo Center.

The concert's name also references Pearl Jam's 1991 debut album "Ten," which they played start to finish during the more than three hour-long set in Philly. The band only performed this feat one other time during its musical career.

Fans of the band's "Ten" concert can relive that show from Thursday to Sunday at midnight. The 32-song set will be available for purchase to streaming on nugs.tv for $14.99. On Twitter earlier this month, Vedder remarked on the Philadelphia crowd's energy during the concert.

"Philly gives back, they just give back," Vedder said. "We just tried to figure out something that we could get for you. Something that we could wrap and unwrap with you. So we made a flag for y'all to hang in the rafters."

Ahead of the stream, Pearl Jam released a new video from their performance of track "Why Go" at the 2016 Philly show. Those who wish to purchase a ticket to watch the full concert stream can do so here.