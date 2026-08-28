Pearl Jam spontaneously broke out 'Ten' in full at a Philly concert 10 years ago. Now, it's being pressed on vinyl

A decade after Pearl Jam performed the entirety of its debut album "Ten" in Philadelphia, the Seattle rock stalwarts are pressing the live rendition to vinyl to commemorate the landmark show.

On Thursday — the 35th anniversary of Pearl Jam's breakout — the band unveiled plans for "Ten Live," a three-sided LP recorded at the Wells Fargo Center (now Xfinity Mobile Arena) on April 29, 2016. The concert marked the band's 10th sellout show in South Philly, and a Flyers-inspired banner was hung in the arena's rafters to celebrate the feat.

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Frontman Eddie Vedder, honored by the gesture, surprised the crowd.

"I saw that number and I was like, I think we gotta do it," Vedder told the audience.

The band proceeded to rip through its 1991 classic, widely credited as a generational watershed that fused classic and alternative rock influences into a distinct grunge sound. The album's top singles — "Alive," "Even Flow" and "Jeremy" — made Pearl Jam a staple on rock radio and MTV alongside contemporaries Nirvana and Soundgarden. Deeper cuts from "Ten," like "Black," became setlist highlights in a decades-long career that has seen the band evolve through eras of experimentation and more recent callbacks to the band's early output.

The 2016 set in Philly spanned 32 songs, including two lengthy encores that were longer than the main set. The band sprinkled in covers of Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb," Neil Young's "Throw Your Hatred Down" and The Who's "Baba O'Riley," among others.

The performance of "Ten" was Pearl Jam's first time playing the full album live since a 1992 concert in Munich, and it was the band's first time playing it from start to finish in the United States.

"Philly gives back, they just give back," Vedder told the crowd during the three-hour show. "We just tried to figure out something that we could get for you. Something that we could wrap and unwrap with you."

The new LP, available for preorder ahead of a Nov. 27 release, comes in black vinyl and a limited edition clear vinyl reserved for members of Pearl Jam's Ten Club fan organization. Members can view a professionally filmed recording of the concert on the band's website. A full recording of the concert is also on YouTube.

Pearl Jam last performed in Philly two years ago for the band's Dark Matter World Tour, playing a pair of shows that September. The band is slated to perform Sept. 27 at the Ohana Festival in California, where Vedder is also scheduled to play a solo show with other supporting musicians on Sept. 25.