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August 28, 2026

Alex G covers Turnstile song on band's new star-studded remix album

'Never Enough: Versions' also features Elton John and Hayley Williams. The original Grammy-winning record was produced by Philly native Will Yip.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Alex G
Turnstile Never Enough Versions Provided image/Trevor Roberts

Turnstile, pictured above, has released a remixed version of their critically acclaimed album 'Never Enough' with covers from Slayyyter, Julien Baker and Alex G.

Turnstile hails from Baltimore, but the rock band enlisted musicians from England and Delaware County for its latest project.

"Never Enough: Versions," out Friday, remixes the tracks from the group's fourth album "Never Enough" with fresh voices. Turnstile tapped Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams, boygenius co-founder Julien Baker, electro pop star Slayyyter and knighted legend Elton John, among others, to cover their music. For the album closer "Magic Man," the rockers brought in Alex G.

MORE: Watch Dolly Parton's encore from her last Philadelphia concert

The Havertown native — who's been having a busy August, between this and the "Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma" soundtrack — puts a slightly haunting spin on the song. His "Magic Man" strips out most of the lyrics in favor of lo-fi instrumentals; the words that do come through are stretched and distorted, reverberating over the electronic beats. Give it a listen below:

Alex G isn't the only Philly area musician in Turnstile's orbit. Central High School grad Will Yip took home a Grammy for producing "Never Enough" earlier this year. The band also won best rock album and best metal performance for their single "Birds."

"Never Enough: Versions" is significantly longer than the album it inspired, since Turnstile commissioned two covers for most of the tracks. (Animal Collective co-founder Panda Bear also cut a take on "Magic Man.") It arrives just days ahead of the second leg of the band's "Never Enough" tour, which stopped in Philly last year. Turnstile kicks off its next spate of shows in Milwaukee on Sept. 9.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

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