Alex G covers Turnstile song on band's new star-studded remix album

Turnstile hails from Baltimore, but the rock band enlisted musicians from England and Delaware County for its latest project.

"Never Enough: Versions," out Friday, remixes the tracks from the group's fourth album "Never Enough" with fresh voices. Turnstile tapped Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams, boygenius co-founder Julien Baker, electro pop star Slayyyter and knighted legend Elton John, among others, to cover their music. For the album closer "Magic Man," the rockers brought in Alex G.

The Havertown native — who's been having a busy August, between this and the "Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma" soundtrack — puts a slightly haunting spin on the song. His "Magic Man" strips out most of the lyrics in favor of lo-fi instrumentals; the words that do come through are stretched and distorted, reverberating over the electronic beats. Give it a listen below:

Alex G isn't the only Philly area musician in Turnstile's orbit. Central High School grad Will Yip took home a Grammy for producing "Never Enough" earlier this year. The band also won best rock album and best metal performance for their single "Birds."

"Never Enough: Versions" is significantly longer than the album it inspired, since Turnstile commissioned two covers for most of the tracks. (Animal Collective co-founder Panda Bear also cut a take on "Magic Man.") It arrives just days ahead of the second leg of the band's "Never Enough" tour, which stopped in Philly last year. Turnstile kicks off its next spate of shows in Milwaukee on Sept. 9.

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