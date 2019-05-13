More Events:

May 13, 2019

Peddler's Village to host 41st annual Strawberry Festival

The two-day event in Bucks County includes a pie-eating contest, live music and shopping

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Strawberry Festival at Peddler's Village Photo by Barry McGee/on Unsplash

Attend the annual Strawberry Festival at Peddler's Village this weekend, on May 18 and May 19.

During peak strawberry season, Peddler's Village in Bucks County hosts an annual festival celebrating the fruit.

This year's Strawberry Festival, now in its 41st year, will take place Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19.

The festival will feature tons of strawberry foods, including a $15 strawberry pie that can be preordered and picked up at the event.

Other treats include strawberry pastries, strawberry jams, chocolate-covered strawberries and fresh strawberries available by the pint.

As for activities, there will be a pie-eating contest, animal show and juggling performance on both dates. Bands will perform throughout the weekend, too, and there will be more than 60 vendors selling jewelry, art, home goods and more.

For kids, there will be a bouncy house, face painting and crafts like sand art.

The Strawberry Festival is free to attend and will take place rain or shine.

Strawberry Festival

Saturday, May 18, through Sunday, May 19
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free to attend
Peddler's Village
2400 Street Road, New Hope, PA 18938

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

