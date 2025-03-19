Pedestrian fatally struck by U-Haul truck in Kensington

A U-Haul truck driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Kensington and then fled the scene on Tuesday afternoon was taken into custody, police said.

The driver, 28, lost control of the truck on the 1800 block of Cambria Street around 4:45 p.m. and ran over a woman on the sidewalk, 6ABC reported. Police have not released the names of the driver and the pedestrian, who was in her 40s or 50s.

About 15 minutes earlier, the U-Haul had collided with another vehicle at Kensington and Allegheny avenues, police said. Both drivers got out, but the U-Haul driver went back into the truck and drove away.

The driver lost control of the U-Haul after making a left turn onto Cambria Street, police said. The truck drove onto the curb and struck the woman on the sidewalk.

The U-Haul went through a fence and crashed into the side of a home, investigators said. No one inside the building was hurt.

Witnesses to the crash flagged down nearby officers. The driver attempted to flee on foot, but was arrested after a two-block chase. A passenger in the U-Haul also was taken into custody, 6ABC reported.