August 02, 2022

A peek around at the rest of the NFC East training camps

By Jimmy Kempski
Carson Wentz reluctantly throws a pass right handed during Commanders training camp.

The Philadelphia Eagles are four practices deep into their training camp, and as we continue to over-dissect everything pertaining to the Birds, let's take a quick break and take a peek around at the rest of the division.

Cowboys WR James Washington broke his foot

Washington is expected to miss about two months.

Washington has some speed, but was a somewhat disappointing former second-round pick of the Steelers' in 2018. He had 24 catches for 285 yards and 2 TDs in 2021, before signing with the Cowboys this offseason.

While not one of the Cowboys' best players by any stretch, Washington is a potentially damaging loss because Dallas is already so thin at wide receiver. During the offseason, they traded Amari Cooper and lost Cedrick Wilson in free agency. Additionally, as noted in our Eagles opponent injury / suspension tracker, Michael Gallup said on Friday that it is "not a reasonable possibility" that he will be ready for Week 1 as he continues to rehab a torn ACL.

So what's left? The Cowboys still have CeeDee Lamb, but not much else. They selected Jalen Tolbert out of South Alabama in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. They also have Noah Brown, who has 425 receiving yards over a five-year NFL career. Otherwise, the eight other receivers on the Cowboys' roster have a combined zero NFL receptions.

The Cowboys' first two games of the regular season are at home against the Buccaneers and Bengals.

Saquon Barkley is getting positive reviews

For example: 

After returning from a torn ACL suffered early in the 2020 season, thus having ample time to recover, Barkley averaged just 3.7 yards per carry and 6.4 yards per reception in 2021, though that was obviously on an absolutely dreadful offense. He is playing on his fifth-year option in 2022, and is slated to become a free agent in 2023.

Assuming the Giants are very bad again in 2022, as is expected, Barkley could be a trade deadline chip if he plays well the first half of the season.

How is Carson Wentz's camp going?

From Ben Standig of The Athletic:

What’s been clear with Wentz through five practices is the variance when he throws quickly versus holding the ball. The 6-foot-5 passer makes good choices and throws when delivering the ball almost immediately upon taking the snap or identifying the ideal target from the jump. Trouble lurks when Wentz is forced to scan the defense or bypasses the layups in the flat.

Inaccuracy remains Wentz’s primary flaw. He threw at least three interceptions on Monday, including two on consecutive plays. During a 9-on-9 play, Fuller snagged a Wentz throw that traveled inside his desired target. On the next pass, the ball sailed over 6-foot-6 tight end Cole Turner and into the arms of safety Kamren Curl.

There was also this note: 

The Washington folks are quickly understanding Wentz's game, it seems.

