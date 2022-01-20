Some of Penn's Wharton students think average American earns more than $100,000, professor says

In a tweet that has since gone viral, Penn Professor Nina Strohminger said Wednesday night that she asked a group of her students what they thought the average American worker earns per year. The answers were startling – 25% believed the number was over six figures.

In reality, the average annual earnings in the United States for 2020 was $56,310, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The median household income was $67,521, a decline from the year before and the first significant drop since 2011.

Strohminger, who teaches legal studies and business ethics at Penn's Wharton School said that one student even thought the average American earns $800,000 annually.