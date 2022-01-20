Some of Penn's Wharton students think average American earns more than $100,000, professor says

January 20, 2022
In a tweet that has since gone viral, Penn Professor Nina Strohminger said Wednesday night that she asked a group of her students what they thought the average American worker earns per year. The answers were startling – 25% believed the number was over six figures.
In reality, the average annual earnings in the United States for 2020 was $56,310, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The median household income was $67,521, a decline from the year before and the first significant drop since 2011.
While she said she wasn't sure what to make of it, she explained that the answers aren't entirely shocking. In her view, it's common for people to believe that the gaps between the rich and poor are smaller than they really are.
Yet, for a business school as prestigious as Wharton, other Twitter users disagreed.
According to the New York Times, the average family income of a Penn student is $195,500. The analysis also found that 71% of the school's student body comes from the top 20% of earners in the country.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey five-year estimate from 2015-2019 (the most recent figures compiled) found that the median household income in Philadelphia was $45,927.
As many Twitter users have pointed out, Philly is well-known as the poorest big city in the United States. Nearly a quarter of its residents live in poverty, according to recent U.S. Census data. However, that poverty is not evenly distributed across all parts of the city.
Pew Charitable Trust found in its 2021 "State of Philadelphia" analysis that the poverty rate is highest in the north and west sections of the city. In North Philly and University City, 45% and 30% of residents live below the federal poverty line, respectively.
The expansion of University City during the last several decades has led to the displacement of West Philly residents, as people struggle to keep up with the increased market values of homes in the trendy neighborhood.
Dubbed "Penntrification" by students and community members, the development of Penn's and Drexel's campuses have changed the landscape of West Philadelphia and the rest of the city.
By Thursday morning, thousands of twitter users had responded with their thoughts on the gap between the rich and poor in Philadelphia, as well as throughout the United States.
