More Culture:

November 06, 2019

Pennsport's Herman's Coffee named one of the 100 best coffee shops in U.S.

One of Philadelphia's (relatively) new roasters nabbed a spot on the crowded list

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Coffee Shops
Herman's Coffee Contributed image/Herman's Coffee

Herman's Coffee, the small-batch coffee shop in Pennsport, was named one of the 100 best coffee shops in the country.

Herman's Coffee, the small-batch coffee shop roasting its own coffee down in Pennsport, was named one of the 100 best coffee shops in the United States this week by Food & Wine.

The site put together a ranked list of the 10 best coffee shops in the country, which was (to no one's surprise) dominated by places like California, New York, and Chicago. But the list also shouted out the best of the rest across the country, which is where Herman's got its due.

Here's what Food & Wine liked about the two-year-old spot:

"Practically bursting out of both sides of its modest brick home, this two-year-old cafe (and promising roaster) with a tacky lawn chair for a mascot has become something of an informal social club for residents of its South Philadelphia neighborhood—if you don’t live in Pennsport, yet, bet you’re going to leave wishing you did."

Visiting Herman's is also, for the very-foodie crowd, one of the few ways to get your hands on 1-900-ICE-CREAM's gourmet ice cream. The two outfits have a bit of an agreement, where 1-900 stocks Herman's freezers full of the good stuff.

Between the outstanding coffee, the exclusive ice cream, and the overall excellent look, it's pretty hard to argue against putting Herman's on the list. Just look at those folding chairs:

Elsewhere on the list, Passenger Coffee in Lancaster got a shoutout for its "magnificent, modern" look, and a pair of Pittsburgh coffee shops (Espresso a Mano and Commonplace Coffee) rounded out the Pennsylvania representation.

Incredibly, the list skipped over New Jersey entirely, despite the fact that New Jersey residents are comprised of roughly 50% coffee at any given time. I guess Dunkin' and diners don't grab the eye like yet another succulent-and-cork board cafe.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Coffee Shops Pennsport Rankings Coffee Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

DeSean Jackson reportedly headed for surgery as Eagles weigh bringing in WR help
14_11032019_EaglesvsBears_DeSean_Jackson_KateFrese.jpg

Election 2019

Jim Kenney wins re-election bid as Philadelphia mayor
Jim Kenney wins re-election as Philly Mayor

Children's Health

More research shows benefits of bariatric surgery for obese teens with type 2 diabetes
Bariatric diabetes

Phillies

What they're doing: Phillies will pay Jake Arrieta $20 million, decision on Odubel Herrera looms
odubel-herrera-phillies_043019_usat

Food & Drink

Jet Wine Bar selling wines that pair perfectly with Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving dinner wines available at Jet Wine Bar

Arts & Culture

College students can visit Barnes Foundation for free on Friday
Barnes Foundation

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved