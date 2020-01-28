More Sports:

January 28, 2020

Pennsylvania college basketball player scores 81 points in tribute to Kobe Bryant

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Basketball Kobe Bryant
kobe bryant Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Kobe Bryant's most iconic game came in January 2006 when he torched the Toronto Raptors for 81 points.

Philadelphia native Yazid Powell, a freshman guard at the Community College of Beaver County, honored the late Kobe Bryant in his own special way on Monday night.

Powell, who went to Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia, scored 81 points to help Beaver County roll past Butler County Community College 147-61.

Powell made 35 of 52 shots in the contest, including seven made three-pointers. Powell wore No. 24 instead of his usual No. 1 as a tribute to Bryant, who passed away at the age of 41 on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Powell even air-balled his final free throw attempt to finish the game at 81 points, which was a homage to Bryant’s 81-point performance against the Toronto Raptors in January 2006. 


Powell posted a tribute to Bryant, as well as highlights from his 81-point performance, on his Twitter account.

Daivon Jackson, who is the Assistant Director of Enrollment Services & Head Women’s Basketball Coach at the Community College of Beaver County, posted a video below of Powell intentionally missing his last free throw attempt before being taken out of the game.

