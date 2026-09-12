Pa.'s aging levees are under pressure from scarce funding and severe weather

Pennsylvania has over 180 levees that span approximately 155 miles and keep its rivers from flooding. They protect about 158,000 people and $26.2 billion in property across the state, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

However, those levees are aging, and funding to maintain and improve them is becoming scarcer.

At the same time, extreme weather is becoming increasingly frequent and severe.

As a geotechnical engineer and geohazards researcher, I study how levees respond to flooding. I also help develop solutions to evaluate, manage and improve aging levee infrastructure.

These solutions are more important than ever as Pennsylvania continues to see record rainfall this season.

How levees work

Levees are earthen embankments positioned parallel to a river that effectively raise the height of the banks of the river to prevent overflow when the river swells.

Typically, levees are designed to prevent flooding from a particular-size flood. Often, that's a flood that has a 1% chance of occurring in any given year.

Levees can be breached when water flows over the top during flooding. They can also fail due to erosion, water seeping through or under the embankment, and partial collapse of the embankment before floodwater reaches the top.

In Pennsylvania, flooding is a frequent and damaging natural hazard.

The state's 86,000 miles of rivers and streams commonly surge under heavy rains and snowmelt. Major population centers Philadelphia and Pittsburgh both are flanked by rivers. And although Pennsylvania is not thought of as a coastal state, it can be significantly impacted by remnants of hurricanes and tropical storms.

Pennsylvania's 2023 State Hazard Mitigation Plan has recorded almost 5,000 flood events in the state since 1996. The National Flood Insurance Program has paid over $1 billion in claims to property owners in Pennsylvania over that same time period.

Aging infrastructure and growing costs

The Flood Control Act of 1936, signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt as part of his New Deal agenda, was partially motivated by devastating flooding in Pennsylvania that year. The legislation allocated funding for the construction of many of Pennsylvania's levees. As a result, most levees in Pennsylvania were constructed by the state and federal government between 1950 and 1970.

This means the majority of Pennsylvania's levees were designed and constructed based on engineering standards and practices from six to eight decades ago, and they have exceeded their typical design life of 50 years.

After construction of the levees, the federal government transferred responsibility for management and upkeep to local community sponsors. Over 90% of Pennsylvania's levees are locally operated and maintained. For many rural Pennsylvania communities with aging populations, declining tax bases and labor shortages, these costs can be a challenge.

Maintaining levee embankments isn't cheap. It requires managing vegetation, controlling erosion, removing debris and repairing animal burrows. Other features of levees, like floodwalls, pump stations and pipes, also require periodic maintenance and upgrades.

In other words, construction of a levee is not a one-time investment. It is an ongoing commitment that can be expensive as older levees require more repairs and upgrades, and inflation drives up costs.

Levees not built for today's flood risks

Flood risk is understood as a combination of hazard, exposure and vulnerability. All three change over time.

Evolving weather patterns are resulting in more severe flood hazards. As areas protected by levees become more developed, more people and infrastructure are exposed to the hazard. Aging infrastructure increases their vulnerability.

Heavy rainfall across Pennsylvania is increasing. From 1958 to 2021, the amount of rainfall during the top 1% heaviest storms in the Northeast U.S. increased by 60%, according to the Fifth National Climate Assessment, published by the U.S. Global Change Research Program.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency continually updates U.S. floodplain maps to better reflect current risk. These updates can trigger a review of a levee system’s performance. If a community cannot show that its levee meets the minimum design, operations and maintenance requirements outlined in the Code of Federal Regulations, areas behind the levee will be considered unprotected against the 1% annual chance flood. This will result in higher flood insurance premiums and development restrictions for homeowners and businesses located behind the "unaccredited" levee.

Currently, only around 15% of Pennsylvania's levees are accredited by FEMA.

As FEMA proceeds with floodplain mapping updates in Pennsylvania, the need to pursue accreditation is becoming more pressing for many communities. But the accreditation process can be time-consuming and expensive. Levee sponsors are responsible for hiring a professional engineer to conduct the analyses needed to certify that the levee meets the minimum requirements. If the engineer identifies upgrades needed to meet minimum protection levels, like raising the levee height, the levee sponsors must find funding to make those upgrades.

Scattered funding for levee repairs and upgrades

Financial support for levees is lacking nationally. Although Congress reauthorized the National Levee Safety Program until 2028, appropriations have not been made to fully fund it.

No single stream of funding supports levee maintenance and upgrades. Small communities often have to piece together funding from multiple sources in order to complete a needed project.

Communities draw from local taxes or other fees to support their modest flood control budgets and supplement grant funding. Taxes or fees specifically to support levee operations, maintenance or upgrades are uncommon, though one notable exception is the levee fee collected by the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority in northeastern Pennsylvania. This fee generates revenue used for maintenance and operations of the 16-mile-long levee system along the Susquehanna River that protects around 18,000 buildings and over 62,000 people.

Despite the fee, the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority still has to seek grant funding to support large projects.

Some state funding for levee repairs and upgrades is available through the Pennsylvania capital budget, but these funds are limited and subject to bureaucratic delays. Some communities obtain grants up to $500,000 from the state’s Department of Community & Economic Development Flood Mitigation Program. The program requires the participating community to match 15% of the total project costs.

The Pennsylvania Local Share Account can also support some levee projects of limited scope.

Starting in 2020, FEMA's Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities, or BRIC, program provided an avenue for federal funding for hazard mitigation projects, including levee upgrades. But FEMA announced the elimination of the BRIC program in April 2025 and canceled around $182.5 million in grants already awarded to Pennsylvania. At least two of those grants were supporting Pennsylvania levee projects: the rehabilitation of the Duryea levee in Luzerne County, and construction plans for a new levee in nearby Exeter.

Pennsylvania was one of over 20 states that sued the federal government in response to the termination of the BRIC funding. The program was reinstated in March 2026 after a judge ruled the termination unlawful. However, it is unclear how and when funds will be distributed, and whether those funds will cover planned project costs.

Future outlook

The bottom line is that levees built in the mid-1900s will not continue to provide the same level of flood protection forever.

Communities across Pennsylvania will need innovative solutions to promote flood resilience despite limited financial capacity as their levees continue to age, severe weather worsens and funding remains uncertain.

My colleagues at Penn State and I are working to develop and deploy new technologies to investigate levee conditions, improve engineering analyses and establish community-centered approaches to address this challenging issue.

Geophysical technologies allow you to "see" inside a levee without disturbing the embankment and can be less expensive than traditional methods of levee investigation. These methods use seismic, electrical or magnetic waves to characterize soil layers and their properties. Drones can support collection of highly detailed imagery, topography and even information about internal erosion. Advances in these technologies will enable more rapid and robust assessments of levee conditions.

Local leaders understand their community’s unique challenges when it comes to flood resilience — but they need technical support and financial resources to implement solutions.

Kaleigh Yost, Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Penn State

This article is republished from the Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.