Pennsylvania teen's babysitting service aims to give parents at the Jersey Shore a break

Matthew Moskow spent his last few summers teaching kids in New Jersey beach towns the fundamentals of basketball, and these experiences led him to his very own business idea.

Moskow, a 16-year-old student at Harriton High School in Lower Merion, noticed that parents dropping off their children at the basketball practices in Ventnor, Margate and Longport seemed visibly exhausted. However, when they came to pick their kids up later, they looked rejuvenated.

"(T)hese parents, like my own, simply needed a break," Moskow said in a release.

This conclusion led Moskow to start his own business, Beach Breaks NJ, in order to give parents, grandparents and guardians a much-needed break while spending time at the Jersey shore.

Once a Beach Break is booked online or by texting 610-500-3380 at least 24 hours in advance, parents are directed to fill out a short questionnaire that helps the Breakers prepare for the visit and understand parent rules.

At the agreed-upon time, Moskow and his team, who have experience with children of all ages, come to the requested beach armed with toys, games and activities to occupy children for as much time as desired.



While the children are engaged in fun activities like Spike Ball, soccer, bubble-blowing and sand castle building, parents can use the time to sit nearby and rest, read, visit with friends, enjoy food and drink, exercise, swim in the ocean or anything else they hoped to do during their vacations.

For kids who would prefer not to play in the sand and sea, Beach Breaks also offers non-beach options such as playground visits, mini golf, swimming at the family's pool, ice cream, basketball lessons and crafts.

Prices for Beach Breaks vary by group size, and all kids must be potty trained.

"Parents come to the shore to relax, and Beach Breaks allow you to do so in a safe, responsible and guilt-free way, and come back to your kids recharged for whatever the day brings next," Moskow said.