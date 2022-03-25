More Health:

March 25, 2022

Harmful chemicals discovered in containers used by several fast food and grocery chains

A new study from Consumer Reports found PFAS in packaging from companies including McDonald's and Whole Foods

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News PFAS
Fast Food PFAS Finn Winkler/Sipa USA

A new study from Consumer Reports found that PFAS or forever chemicals can be found in the packaging at McDonald's, Cava and Whole Foods.

If you recently ate at a fast food chain like McDonald's, Chick-fil-A or Taco Bell, you may have come into contact with a dangerous carcinogenic chemical.

A new study done by Consumer Reports released on Thursday discovered that per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances – more commonly known as "PFAS" or "forever chemicals" – can be found inside the packaging at several fast food and grocery chains.

PFAS are manufactured by fusing the elements carbon and fluorine together and are added to a wide array of products to make them resistant to heat, water, oil and corrosion. Those include non-stick pans, waterproof outerwear and take-out packaging that needs to be grease-resistant.

The chemicals have been linked to immune system disorders, low birth weights, several types of cancer and other health risks.

There are more than 9,000 known types of forever chemicals, but most testing methods can only identify a few dozen. This is why the report's authors tested for organic fluorine content, which is considered the simplest way to assess a material's PFAS content.

The study found that eight chains – Arby’s, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, Cava, McDonald’s, Nathan’s Famous, Sweetgreen and Taco Bell – have at least one type of packaging with an organic fluorine content of more than 100 parts per million.

The chemicals in the packaging are known to leech into the food inside. One study found that this is especially true with salty, acidic and fatty foods.

Other more health-centric chains, like Panera Bread and Freshii, also had the chemicals in some of their packaging in smaller quantities. But the study wasn't just limited to fast food. It found that Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Hannaford and Stop and Shop all have PFAS in some of their containers.

While packaging with PFAS is often manufactured to resemble biodegradable substances like paper or cardboard, it's far from environmentally friendly.

Since the chemicals don't naturally break down in the environment and have been used commonly since they were first discovered in 1938, large quantities can already be found in the air, water supplies and human bodies around the world. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found that 97% of Americans have PFAS in their blood.

Activists have long pressed for PFAS to be banned. In response, many companies have committed to phasing the chemicals out of their products.

Cava, Chipotle, Panera Bread, Sweetgreen and Whole Foods Market have all told Consumer Reports they're in the process of phasing out the chemicals. Chick-fil-A has made a pledge to remove PFAS from its packaging by summer 2022 and Taco Bell and McDonald's have promised to do the same by 2025.

While the Food and Drug Administration told the report's authors that it hopes to regulate individual chemicals rather than the entire PFAS category, Brian Ronholm – Consumer Report's director of food policy – said that won't work.

“Trying to ban individual PFAS is an impossible game of whack-a-mole,” he said. “As soon as one is addressed, the industry comes up with another.”

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News PFAS Philadelphia Cancer Fast Food Grocery Stores

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Man drinking alone at a bar

Social drinking vs. a drinking problem: what’s the difference?
Purchased - Couple on a walk in fall

What your heart could be telling you

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers shift to what's next after unsurprising trade deadline
65_Justin_Braun_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Adult Health

Social drinking vs. a drinking problem: what’s the difference?
Purchased - Man drinking alone at a bar

Education

Temple University to provide off-campus landlords with funding for security cameras and lighting
Temple University Landlords

Senior Health

Excessive daytime napping linked to increased risk of Alzheimer's disease in older adults, study finds
Alzheimers Sleep Study

Arts & Culture

Exhibit at Fairmount Water Works explores legacy of racial discrimination in public pools
Pool exhibit Fairmount Water Works

Performances

Benefit concert for Ukraine at Penn Rotunda to feature traditional Eastern European music
Ukraine Benefit Concert

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved