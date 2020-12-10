More News:

December 10, 2020

Archdiocese of Philadelphia to close churches in Northern Liberties, Delaware County

Immaculate Conception Church and St. Cyril of Alexandria Church had each merged with neighboring parishes within the last decade

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Religion Churches
immaculate conception philly StreetView/Google Maps

Immaculate Conception Church in Northern Liberties, seen above, and St. Cyril of Alexandria Church in East Lansdowne, Delaware County, are closing, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia said Sunday.

Two Catholic churches in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia are officially closing for good.

Immaculate Conception Church, 100 West Allen St. in the Northern Liberties neighborhood of Philadelphia and the St. Cyril of Alexandria Church, 153 Penn Blvd. in East Landsdowne, Delaware County, are finally closing their doors to worshippers, church leaders announced Sunday. 

Both the Philadelphia and Delaware County locations merged had merged their parishes with nearby churches within the last decade. and neither has held Mass in about two years due to disrepair at each church building.

The archdiocese said they buildings will be downgraded to the status of "profane but not sordid use," meaning they will no longer exist as Catholic churches or worship sites for parishes with which each had merged, CatholicPhilly.com reported.

Immaculate Conception Church opened in 1869. The old age of the building and the expensive repairs is required played a role in the church's demise. The Immaculate Conception parish merged with nearby St. Michael Parish, 1445 N 2nd St., in in July 2011. 

Immaculate Conception existed as a worship site, keeping the church open for services like weddings, funerals, and limited masses, until 2017 when  masses to halted due to the deteriorating conditions of the building. By that time the heating system already stopped working and then paint chips containing lead were found to be falling from the ceiling, the archdiocese said.

The St. Cyril of Alexandria Church opened in 1928, and in 2013 the parish merged with St. Philomena Church in Lansdowne. St. Cyril existed as a worship site until 2018, but $1 million in repairs needed to the building's slate roof made it impossible for St. Philomena to keep open, the archdiocese said.

Members of both parishes learned of the church closings at this weekend's Masses.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Religion Churches Philadelphia Catholic Church Buildings Catholics Northern Liberties Archdiocese of Philadelphia Delaware County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

NBA

James Harden reportedly 'open' to Sixers trade as he remains absent from Rockets camp
James-Harden_120820_usat

Health News

New Jersey residents who get COVID-19 shots will be enrolled in state's vaccine registry
new jersey covid-19 vaccine database.jpg

Prisons

Philadelphia inmates instructed to shelter-in-place as COVID-19 cases surge
Philly prisons shelter-in-place

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles are in QB hell and must stick with Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz
Hurts-Wentz-Doug_120720_usat

Media

FOX 29's Alex Holley, Thomas Drayton to host new late night TV show
FOX 29 Feed

Holiday

Admission to drive-in screening of 'Polar Express' free with canned food donation
free 'Polar Express' screening

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved