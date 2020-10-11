Trash, recycling collections to be delayed across Philly this week due to Columbus Day

Several city services across Philly will be impacted by the upcoming Columbus Day holiday on Monday, including trash and recycling pickups.

Residents who usually have collections on Monday should put out their materials on Tuesday, as pickups will take place one day behind schedule for the rest of the week, according to city officials.

Trash and recycling collections have operated on or close to a regular schedule throughout the fall after experiencing significant delays during the summer. The ongoing public health crisis, increased tonnage, and extreme weather contributed to the service backups, according to city officials.

All city offices and services will be closed on Monday. The Departments of Licenses and Inspections, Revenue, and Water will not be accepting appointments or providing in-person services to the public.

The Philly 311 and Water Department call centers will also be shut down on Monday. All city health centers, the North and Northeast Municipal Service Centers, the Marriage License Bureau, all Parks & Recreation facilities, and all Free Library of Philadelphia branches will be closed.

The Department of Licenses and Inspectors’ field offices will be closed to the public. The Philadelphia Parking Authority’s executive offices and Violations branch will also be shut down. However, all parking regulations will remain in effect.

All Philadelphia Department of Prisons facilities will remain closed to civilian visitors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The city will also not be providing a daily coronavirus update on Monday.

However, the city’s satellite election offices will be open on Monday. Operated by the city commissioners, the offices allow residents to register to vote and request, receive, complete and submit a mail-in ballot – all in one visit.

The early voting locations are open 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. They will remain open through Election Day.