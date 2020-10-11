More News:

October 11, 2020

Trash, recycling collections to be delayed across Philly this week due to Columbus Day

All city offices and services will be closed, but Philly’s early voting locations will remain open

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
City Services Sanitation
philly trash recycling collections columbus day Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Trash and recycling collections have operated on or close to a regular schedule throughout the fall after experiencing significant delays during the summer.

Several city services across Philly will be impacted by the upcoming Columbus Day holiday on Monday, including trash and recycling pickups.

Residents who usually have collections on Monday should put out their materials on Tuesday, as pickups will take place one day behind schedule for the rest of the week, according to city officials.

Trash and recycling collections have operated on or close to a regular schedule throughout the fall after experiencing significant delays during the summer. The ongoing public health crisis, increased tonnage, and extreme weather contributed to the service backups, according to city officials.

All city offices and services will be closed on Monday. The Departments of Licenses and Inspections, Revenue, and Water will not be accepting appointments or providing in-person services to the public. 

The Philly 311 and Water Department call centers will also be shut down on Monday. All city health centers, the North and Northeast Municipal Service Centers, the Marriage License Bureau, all Parks & Recreation facilities, and all Free Library of Philadelphia branches will be closed. 

The Department of Licenses and Inspectors’ field offices will be closed to the public. The Philadelphia Parking Authority’s executive offices and Violations branch will also be shut down. However, all parking regulations will remain in effect.

All Philadelphia Department of Prisons facilities will remain closed to civilian visitors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The city will also not be providing a daily coronavirus update on Monday.

However, the city’s satellite election offices will be open on Monday. Operated by the city commissioners, the offices allow residents to register to vote and request, receive, complete and submit a mail-in ballot – all in one visit.

The early voting locations are open 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. They will remain open through Election Day. 

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more City Services Sanitation Philadelphia Trash Streets Department Coronavirus Trash Collection COVID-19 Columbus Day Recycling

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five over/unders for Eagles' Week 5 matchup vs. Steelers
Carson-Wentz_run_101020_usat

Voting

Another early voting location opens at South Philly school
South Philly Early Voting

Illness

COVID-19 cases climbing again in Philly and Pennsylvania in October
COVIDS-19 Philly October

Eagles

Week 5 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Steelers
Wentz-Big-Ben_100920_usat

Food & Drink

The Commons, a 'virtual food hall,' to debut in Philadelphia
Virtual food hall

Festivals

Nearly 100 films to be screened during 11-day Philadelphia Film Festival
Philadelphia Film Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved