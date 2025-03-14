At the new Philadelphia Cocktail Festival, sip the latest creations from the city's mixologists

The region's mixologists and distillers are showing off their boozy creations at the inaugural Philadelphia Cocktail Festival on Saturday, March 29.

Crafted mixed drinks and local spirits can be sampled at the 23rd Street Armory in Fitler Square during ticketed sessions lasting from 1-3 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. DJ Mr. Hollywood will be playing music.

The event is being hosted by Craft Hospitality, which also created the Philadelphia Beer Festival. People can sample one drink from each of the participating bars and restaurants, including Fork, a.bar, Prohibition, Taproom and La LLorona. Distillers, including Stateside Vodka, Dad's Hat, Illadelphia Spirits and Ashlynn Distillery, will share samples of their liquors, too.

The samples are included with admission, but service will be cut to people who are visibly intoxicated.

"The city is home to impressive bar talent that is constantly pushing boundaries, blending tradition with fresh ideas," a Craft Hospitality spokesperson said in an email. "It's a vibrant scene, more willing to take bold risks and create. The cocktails — and hospitality — are world class."

Tickets for either of the two sessions cost $39. VIP tickets, which let people in one hour earlier, cost $59. Everyone needs a ticket to enter, including designated drivers.

Saturday, March 29

Noon to 6:30 p.m. | $39-$59

23rd Street Armory

22 S. 23rd St., Philadelphia