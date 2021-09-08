More Culture:

September 08, 2021

Philadelphia Eagles collab with New Era on streetwear-inspired clothing line

The 'FLY Collection' apparel is available starting Sept. 9 at the team's Pro Shop locations and online store

The Philadelphia Eagles teamed up with New Era on a new clothing line called the "FLY Collection." Fans can pick up everything from streetwear-inspired T-shirts to beanies and windbreaker jackets at the team's Pro Shop locations and its online store starting Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

Streetwear is for The Birds.

Just in time for Week 1 of the 2021-22 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles have teamed up with New Era for a new clothing line called the "FLY Collection." Offering streetwear-inspired T-shirts, hoodies, jackets and headgear, the collection was created to represent the year-round "passion, energy, and loyalty that comes with being an Eagles fan," said Jen Kavanagh the team's senior vice president of media and marketing.

"This apparel line is all about authenticity and creative expression," Kavanagh said. "To many, being an Eagles fan is a lifestyle, so this exclusive collection provides a unique opportunity to showcase that fandom throughout the year. We are grateful for New Era’s collaboration on this exciting project and thank them for sharing our vision to deliver something new and fun to Eagles fans."

The collection was designed with three different branding options in mind, according to the Inquirer. One design features the word "FLY" next to the Eagles' logo. The others highlight the city's "PHL" abbreviation and, of course, "Go Birds."

The Philadelphia Eagles' “FLY Collection,” a collaboration with New Era, goes live Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at the team's Pro Shop locations. Fans can also purchase items from the streetwear-inspired line through the Eagles' online store.


"We wanted to contrast with other things available out there and really create something unique that people haven’t seen before," Sean Flanagan, the Eagles’ creative director, told the newspaper.

Some clothing items like hoodies, beanies and hats have monochromatic schemes. Fans wanting to brighten up their wardrobes may want to opt for the tri-colored "PHL" windbreaker jacket or "Go Birds" shirt, instead.

"We provided options because there are a lot of different personalities out there,” Flanagan told the Inquirer. "We wanted to be as inclusive as possible."

The FLY Collection will be available at every Philadelphia Eagles Pro Shop location starting Thursday, Sept. 9. A limited amount of apparel will be sold through the team's online store.

