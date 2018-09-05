More Culture:

September 05, 2018

Check out this guy's extremely detailed rap honoring Nick Foles

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Eagles
nick foles tribute boy pierce BoyPierceMusic/YouTube

Boy Pierce perches on Broad Street to detail the career of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.

In the countdown to Thursday's Philadelphia Eagles season opener, fans are showing love for the Super Bowl Champions in the best way the internet knows: posting videos on YouTube.

Wilmington, Delaware, hip hop artist Boy Pierce penned a tribute to Nick Foles and published it Monday, garnering more than 5,000 views in the past three days. The video shows footage from the 2017-18 season mingled with shots of Boy Pierce sitting at different recognizable Philly locations – Broad Street, the Linc, and the eagle-attacking-Tom-Brady mural all make an appearance.

Boy Pierce details Foles' football career leading him to Super Bowl LII before repeating a chorus evocative of the "Ghostbusters" theme – "Who you call when they count you out with little hope? ... Nick Foles."

He also finds time to rhyme "Philly special" with "Philly pretzel." See the full tribute below. Boy Pierce credits Rel McCoy for the beat.


Boy Pierce's tribute isn't the only Eagles theme making the rounds online this week. Reading, Pennsylvania band Go Go Gadjet made a hyped remix using the Eagles fight song and "No One Like Us," made infamous in Jason Kelce's victory parade speech.

Check out the video below, as the band has what appears to be a lovely day sightseeing in Philly – Love Park, City Hall, and Geno's are in there. It's guaranteed to get you excited for the new season in less than two minutes.


Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Eagles Philadelphia Jason Kelce Super Bowl Lii Social Media Music Sports YouTube

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Day before the season edition
090518NickFoles

Food & Drink

West Coast chain Fatburger coming to Cherry Hill Mall
Fatburger

Illness

Stop eating Kellogg's Honey Smacks, CDC warns
Honey smacks salmonella

Lawsuits

$400,000 raised on GoFundMe for Philly homeless man is totally gone
Kate McClure Johnny

Fantasy football

Fantasy football injuries (and holdouts): The latest on Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy, Josh Gordon and more
0904_Le'Veon_Bell_USAT

Celebrities

Bill Cosby's Hollywood Hall of Fame star vandalized ahead of sentencing
Bill Cosby

Escapes

Limited - Los Cabos

$697 & up -- Los Cabos Stay at All-Inclusive Resort Stay with Flights

 *
Limited - Puerto Vallarta

$662 & up -- Puerto Vallarta All-Inclusive Fall Escape w/Air

 *
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1199 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.