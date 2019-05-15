Eagles' VP of player personnel Joe Douglas linked to Jets after firing of GM

The New York Jets fired general manager Mike Maccagnan on Wednesday morning and could have their sights on Joe Douglas, the Philadelphia Eagles' highly touted vice president of player personnel, according to multiple reports.

Maccagnan, who joined the Jets in early 2015, had two years left on his contract and had just completed an offseason that included the acquisitions of star running back Le'Veon Bell and linebacker C.J. Mosley. The Jets' VP of player personnel, Brian Heimerdinger, was also let go on Wednesday, leaving newly-hired head coach Adam Gase as the interim GM.