Shop furniture, art, jewelry at flea market outside Eastern State Penitentiary

There will be a flea market outside Eastern State Penitentiary in Fairmount on Saturday.

More than 100 vendors will sell goods surrounding the historic prison from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shoppers can browse antiques and vintage finds.

2027 Fairmount Ave.

Admission to the outdoor flea market is free and masks are required while shopping. Eastern State is located at

If it rains, the event will take place Sunday. The weather forecast looks sunny for this weekend.



In addition to being home to the famous former prison, Fairmount also includes a range of bars and restaurants that visitors to the neighborhood may want to check out this weekend. Suggestions include Bad Brother, The Black Taxi, Zorba's and Urban Saloon. The Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Schuylkill River Trail also are nearby.