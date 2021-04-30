More Events:

April 30, 2021

Shop furniture, art, jewelry at flea market outside Eastern State Penitentiary

Visit Fairmount this weekend to browse vintage goods

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
More than 100 vendors will sell goods surrounding Eastern State Penitentiary from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

There will be a flea market outside Eastern State Penitentiary in Fairmount on Saturday.

More than 100 vendors will sell antiques and vintage finds.

Admission to the outdoor flea market is free and masks are required while shopping. Eastern State is located at 2027 Fairmount Ave.

If it rains, the event will take place Sunday. The weather forecast looks sunny for this weekend.

In addition to being home to the famous former prison, Fairmount also includes a range of bars and restaurants that visitors to the neighborhood may want to check out this weekend. Suggestions include Bad Brother, The Black Taxi, Zorba's and Urban Saloon. The Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Schuylkill River Trail also are nearby.

Sinead Cummings
