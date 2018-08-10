More News:

August 10, 2018

Wake Forest coach, Philly native Jamill Jones pleads not guilty to assault charge

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Assault Charges
Jamill Jones Contributed image/Florida Gulf Coast Athletics

Jones reportedly followed a man to the sidewalk, where he punched him before driving off.

Philadelphia native and current Wake Forest assistant basketball coach Jamill Jones pleaded not guilty to an assault charge Thursday. Jones is accused of throwing a punch that killed a tourist in New York City.

According to a report from the Associated Press, Jones allegedly attacked Sandor Szabo, who lived in Boca Raton, Florida, and worked for a New Jersey-based marketing company, at 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 5 in Queens.

Szabo reportedly had knocked on the window of Jones’ SUV while looking for his Uber, and police told the Associated Press that Jones followed Szabo to the sidewalk, where he punched him before driving off.

The Associated Press said Szabo never regained consciousness and was taken off life support Tuesday.

Szabo’s parents, Bob and Donna Kent, appeared on NBC’s “Today” show Friday morning and said Jones’s apology to the family was “too late.”

“If you’re this good father, son, husband, why not try to take him to the hospital and see if you could save his life?” Bob Kent said on the show.

Jones has been coaching basketball professionally since 2010. He began coaching college basketball at Florida Gulf Coast during the 2013-14 season before jumping to VCU in 2015-16, coaching at UCF in 2016-17, and then joining Wake Forest in May of 2017.

