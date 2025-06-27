Philadelphia named the most walkable city in America by USA Today readers

Philadelphia once again has been named the most walkable city in America, as if there was ever any doubt.

USA Today enlisted a panel of travel experts to nominate the 10 most walkable cities, and then let the general public determine the final result. Philly earned the distinction for the third year in a row. Take that, New York!

USA Today called attention to the city's cultural and historic attractions and "gorgeous neighborhoods," noting its walkability is "appreciated by both residents and visitors." Philly ranked above other nearby cities known for their walkability, including New York City, Washington and Boston.

Here are the final results of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Award for most walkable city:



Philadelphia Providence, Rhode Island Burlington, Vermont Columbus, Ohio Boston, Massachusetts San Francisco, California Chicago, Illinois Savannah, Georgia Washington New York City, New York

Philly's walkability largely can be chalked up to William Penn's original design for the city.

First envisioned as a "greene country towne," Penn and surveyor Thomas Holme organized the original 1,200-acre city into a rectangular grid pattern, placing an emphasis on public squares and green spaces now known as Franklin, Logan, Rittenhouse and Washington squares. An avid gardener, Penn envisioned his city's residents using their spacious lots to maintain private gardens. They also could help protect against fires and illnesses like the plague.

Today, Center City spans just over two miles between the Schuylkill and Delaware rivers, and boasts the best street art in America — also according to the 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Last month, a new pedestrian bridge that connects two portions of the Schulykill River Trail opened, offering a scenic path from Center City to Grays Ferry.

Don't believe the hype? Just ask the nearly 27 million tourists that visited Philadelphia last year.

Philly's walkability will be put to the test next year. The city anticipates an influx of tourists due to the semiquincentennial, FIFA World Cup and MLB All-Star Game. They should have no problem walking around to experience the city's history, passion and award-winning food.