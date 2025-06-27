More Culture:

June 27, 2025

Philadelphia named the most walkable city in America by USA Today readers

The city drew praise for the ease that people can navigate its 'gorgeous neighborhoods' and cultural and historical attractions.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Lifestyle Awards
Philly Walkable City Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Philadelphia was voted as the most walkable city in the U.S. for the third year in a row as part of USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Philadelphia once again has been named the most walkable city in America, as if there was ever any doubt.

USA Today enlisted a panel of travel experts to nominate the 10 most walkable cities, and then let the general public determine the final result. Philly earned the distinction for the third year in a row. Take that, New York! 

MORE: SEPTA board approves budget with looming service cuts and fare hike

USA Today called attention to the city's cultural and historic attractions and "gorgeous neighborhoods," noting its walkability is "appreciated by both residents and visitors." Philly ranked above other nearby cities known for their walkability, including New York City, Washington and Boston.

Here are the final results of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Award for most walkable city: 

  1. Philadelphia
  2. Providence, Rhode Island
  3. Burlington, Vermont
  4. Columbus, Ohio
  5. Boston, Massachusetts
  6. San Francisco, California
  7. Chicago, Illinois
  8. Savannah, Georgia
  9. Washington
  10. New York City, New York

Philly's walkability largely can be chalked up to William Penn's original design for the city.

First envisioned as a "greene country towne," Penn and surveyor Thomas Holme organized the original 1,200-acre city into a rectangular grid pattern, placing an emphasis on public squares and green spaces now known as Franklin, Logan, Rittenhouse and Washington squares. An avid gardener, Penn envisioned his city's residents using their spacious lots to maintain private gardens. They also could help protect against fires and illnesses like the plague. 

Today, Center City spans just over two miles between the Schuylkill and Delaware rivers, and boasts the best street art in America — also according to the 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Last month, a new pedestrian bridge that connects two portions of the Schulykill River Trail opened, offering a scenic path from Center City to Grays Ferry.

Don't believe the hype? Just ask the nearly 27 million tourists that visited Philadelphia last year.

Philly's walkability will be put to the test next year. The city anticipates an influx of tourists due to the semiquincentennial, FIFA World Cup and MLB All-Star Game. They should have no problem walking around to experience the city's history, passion and award-winning food. 

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Lifestyle Awards Philadelphia Tourism Neighborhoods Walking USA Today

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - Hagley - Water

Hagley Museum’s summer lineup has something for history buffs and curious kids alike.

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

PPA's metered parking rates in Center City to go up $1 on July 1

PPA Rate increase

Sponsored

Adventure awaits in Crawford County

Limited - Visit Crawford - Family Paddle

Mental Health

Dogs are great for therapy — even when sessions are held virtually

Virtual Dog Therapy

Food & Drink

Triple Bottom Brewing debuts beer with immigrant rights on can

Know Your Rights beer

Performances

On Stage in July: Shakespeare in Clark Park and 'Life of Pi'

A Bottom's Dream

Phillies

Phillies transfer Aaron Nola to 60-day injured list, replace Weston Wilson with Buddy Kennedy

Nola 6.19.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved