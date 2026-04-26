Free outdoor yoga series will return to the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Sculpture Garden this spring and fall

A free outdoor yoga series will take place on select Saturday mornings this year at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The classes, led by Three Queens Yoga, are scheduled for every Saturday in May and again in September. Each session runs from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Anne d’Harnoncourt Sculpture Garden behind the museum’s main building on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The series is open to all experience levels and will be held outdoors among the museum’s large-scale sculptures.

Upcoming May dates include May 2, May 9, May 16, May 23 and May 30. The series will return in September with classes on Sept. 5, Sept. 12, Sept. 19 and Sept. 26.

The event is free to attend, but advance registration is required for each class.

Participants should bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothing.

Saturdays in May and September

Philadelphia Museum of Art

Anne d'Harnoncourt Sculpture Garden

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Registration required

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