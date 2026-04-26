More Events:

April 26, 2026

Free outdoor yoga series will return to the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Sculpture Garden this spring and fall

Three Queens Yoga will lead all-levels classes on Saturday mornings in May and September; advance registration is required.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Yoga Outddoors
PMA Sculptures Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Three Queens Yoga will lead a free outdoor yoga series at the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Sculpture Garden on Saturdays in May and September.

A free outdoor yoga series will take place on select Saturday mornings this year at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The classes, led by Three Queens Yoga, are scheduled for every Saturday in May and again in September. Each session runs from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Anne d’Harnoncourt Sculpture Garden behind the museum’s main building on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The series is open to all experience levels and will be held outdoors among the museum’s large-scale sculptures.

Upcoming May dates include May 2, May 9, May 16, May 23 and May 30. The series will return in September with classes on Sept. 5, Sept. 12, Sept. 19 and Sept. 26.

The event is free to attend, but advance registration is required for each class.

Participants should bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothing.

Yoga in the Sculpture Garden with Three Queens Yoga

Saturdays in May and September
Philadelphia Museum of Art
Anne d'Harnoncourt Sculpture Garden
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Registration required

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Yoga Outddoors Art Philadelphia Museum of Art

Featured

Limited - The Free Library - Career Fair

The Free Library of Philadelphia: A hub for job seekers across the city
Limited - Kayaking in Kent County

Why Kent County is one of the Chesapeake Bay’s best summer escapes

Just In

Must Read

Politics

City Council approves 'ICE Out' legislation protecting immigrants

ICE Out approval.jpg

Sponsored

Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic

JE38780 700x500 JLVC - Philly Voice - Advertorial Main Image.jpg

Addiction

When people in addiction go missing, their loved ones often turn to Facebook groups to find them

Kensington Addiction Facebook

Recreation

Philly's MLB All-Star Game schedule includes fan festival and new 3-on-3 competition

MLB All-Star Game

Festivals

Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival will fill Walnut Street with food, cocktails and shopping on May 2

Rittenhouse Row Spring Fest

Sixers

Instant observations: VJ Edgecombe, Sixers even up series with resilient performance, outlasting Celtics

Edgecombe 4.21.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved