More News:

May 03, 2020

Government officials are turning to billboards to reinforce social distancing guidelines

The reminders come as the weather warms up and parks begin to reopen

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Coronavirus
Philly stay at home billboards Source/City of Philadelphia

Philadelphia is utilizing mobile billboards to remind its residents to stay at home and not gather as the warm weather arrives.

As the weather continues to improve during springtime across the Philadelphia region, many are eager to get outside for some much-needed fresh air. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines—such as bans on all private and public gatherings—and stay-at-home orders remain in place to keep people from further spreading the coronavirus.

Now, government officials are turning to billboards to help promote social distancing as the warm weather arrives in the area.

On Saturday, Philadelphia deployed three trucks with LED billboards across the city that read “We must stay inside to stay together” and “#StayHomePHL.” The trucks, which can be found near parks and public spaces, also include a recorded audio clip of Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw encouraging city residents to stay home. 


Philadelphia issued a stay-at-home order for city residents on March 23 in order to mitigate the spread of the virus. All public and private gatherings of any size are prohibited, but outdoor activities such as walking, running, cycling, and operating a wheelchair are permitted.

Parks, athletic fields, and trails have remained open in Philadelphia during the coronavirus outbreak, but playgrounds, athletic courts, ice rinks, recreation and environmental centers, and park restrooms are closed until further notice. All park events and programs, as well as permitted park events, are canceled or postponed indefinitely. 

Earlier this week, Pennsylvania began easing coronavirus restrictions on outdoor recreation activities when it announced that golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips, and private campgrounds would reopen on Friday. These sites are required to follow Pennsylvania's updated guidance for life-sustaining businesses to maintain safe safety. 

A review by the state determined that these activities can safely resume while prioritizing public health and safety. At Pennsylvania state parks, campgrounds will remain closed through Thursday, May 14.

Meanwhile, across the Delaware River, New Jersey is also using signs to promote social distancing across the state, albeit in a far more blunt manner. The signs read “Don’t be a knucklehead. Keep a safe distance,” echoing a term that Gov. Phil Murphy frequently uses to describe those who have violated the state’s guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.


New Jersey, like Philadelphia, has also issued a stay-at-home order for its residents and banned both public and private gatherings of all sizes across the state. 

State and county parks, as well as golf courses, reopened on Saturday in New Jersey after having been shut down for much of the coronavirus outbreak. Golf courses had been closed since March 30, and both state and county parks had been shut down since April 7 due to the number of gatherings taking place.

Those visiting state and county parks in New Jersey, as well as those teeing it up at golf courses, are required to practice social distancing and are highly encouraged to wear a face mask. Parking is capped at 50 percent, facilities such as playgrounds, pavilions, visitor centers, and restrooms will remain closed, and events such as picnics, team sports, and organized activities are prohibited.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Coronavirus Philadelphia COVID-19 New Jersey Phil Murphy Jim Kenney

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Drafting an all-time Eagles fantasy football roster
Terrell-Owens_050120_SIPA

Burlington County

Burlington County woman who survived 1918 Spanish flu pandemic dies of COVID-19 complications
Women coronavirus spanish flu

Prevention

New coronavirus testing sites opening in Camden – but another closing Friday
Camden COVID-19 testing

Eagles

Projecting first-year roles for each of the Eagles' 10 draft picks
043020KVonWallace

Festivals

WXPN's 2020 XPoNential Music Festival in Camden is canceled
XpoNential Music Festival canceled

Food & Drink

Oyster House selling clambake kit, now offering pickup and delivery
Oyster House clambake

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved