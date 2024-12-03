More Culture:

December 03, 2024

Philadelphia Orchestra CEO departs to lead New York Philharmonic

Matías Tarnopolsky is leaving after a 6-year tenure in which he oversaw the ensemble's merger with the Kimmel Center and guided it through the pandemic.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia Orchestra CEO departure Provided Image/Allie Ippolito for the Philadelphia Orchestra

The Philadelphia Orchestra, seen above performing with artistic director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, is searching for a new CEO after the departure of Matías Tarnopolsky.

The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts must look for a new leader now that Matías Tranopolsky is leaving to serve as CEO of the New York Philharmonic.

Tarnopolsky has served as the Philadelphia Orchestra's president and CEO since 2018. He has overseen its 2021 merger with the Kimmel Center, multiple tours to China, the renaming of the orchestra's performance venue to Marian Anderson Hall and the introduction of a more casual onstage dress code. He also led the orchestra through the COVID-19 pandemic and amid labor negotiations.

Tarnopolsky's resignation is effective Jan. 1.

Ryan Fleur, the executive director of the orchestra and Ensemble Arts, will take over as interim president and CEO while the organization conducts a national search for Tarnopolsky's replacement. The process is expected to take three or four months, although there are three people being eyed for the job already, the Inquirer reported. 

Prior to his tenure in Philadelphia, Tarnopolsky served as the executive and artistic director of Cal Performances at the University of California, Berkeley and held top roles at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and BBC Symphony Orchestra. He's also no stranger to the New York Philharmonic, as he was previously the vice president of artistic planning there from 2005 to 2009. 

The New York Philharmonic Board said Tarnopolsky is a "force for innovation" who created new ideas for community connection while bringing in emerging technologies. 

"To reunite with the extraordinary New York Philharmonic, as it anticipates the arrival of a visionary new artistic leader and inhabits the beautifully remade David Geffen Hall, is a once in a lifetime opportunity," Tarnopolsky said. 

Tarnopolsky arrives in his new role ahead of Gustavo Dudamel, who takes over as music director designate in September and then as music and artistic director in September 2026. The two have known each other for more than 20 years, and both expressed excitement at the chance to work together. 

"Matías combines a deeply felt love of music with an unwavering commitment to building the best possible future for our art form," Dudamel said. "With his leadership, I am confident that we will bring to life our extraordinary, shared vision for the New York Philharmonic." 

Tarnopolsky is replacing Gary Ginstling, who resigned in July after only a year in the role, citing conflicts with Dudamel, board members, staff and musicians. His resignation has been part of the a turbulent few months for the New York Philharmonic. In September, leadership reached a new labor deal with musicians after months of tense negotiations. In November, two musicians were dismissed for sexual misconduct accusations, the New York Times reported. 

