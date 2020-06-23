More Sports:

June 23, 2020

Four more Phillies players, staffers test positive for COVID-19

The team has reported 12 confirmed coronavirus cases since last Friday

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
MLB Phillies
Phillies COVID-19 cases John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies have shut down their facility in Clearwater until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak within the organization.

Four more members of the Philadelphia Phillies organization have tested positive for coronavirus, the team said Tuesday. 

The latest COVID-19 diagnoses include two players and two staff members — three were based at the team’s facility in Clearwater, Florida. The identities of those who tested positive for the virus are not known at this time.

There have now been 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Phillies organization after the team announced Friday that eight people in Clearwater had tested positive – all are reportedly doing well and none have been hospitalized. The first COVID-19 case was diagnosed last Tuesday, the team said.

In the group positive for the coronavirus are five players and seven staffers, all of whom are unknown as of now. The team has tested at least 32 other people in Clearwater for the coronavirus, which consists of 20 major and minor league players and 12 staff members. At least eight other team staff members have tested negative.

As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak in Clearwater, the Phillies have indefinitely shut down their facility to all players, coaches, and staff. The facility will remain closed until it has been disinfected and medical professionals believe that it is safe to reopen.

To mitigate the spread of the virus and discourage large gatherings at the facility, the team had implemented staggered workout schedules and constant cleaning of all equipment in Clearwater.

Team owner John Middleton said last week that the Phillies "are committed to the health and welfare of our players, coaches and staff as our highest priority."

The announcement of more COVID-19 cases within the Phillies organization comes as coronavirus infections across Florida continue to spike

If the proposed 60-game 2020 MLB season actually takes place, the Phillies could be back for a second training camp as soon as next week before games begin at the end of July. However, the team is expected to hold its preseason workouts at Citizens Bank Park in South Philly rather than at its Clearwater facility.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more MLB Phillies Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park Clearwater Coronavirus John Middleton COVID-19 Baseball

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Jamal Adams lists Eagles among preferred trade destinations — but does he make sense?
Jamal-Adams_061820_usat

Government

New Jersey set to resume indoor dining, reopen casinos at limited capacities on July 2
Indoor dining New Jersey

Opioids

It's time to lower opioid prescription doses in heart surgery patients, Penn researchers say
Opioid use after heart surgery

Eagles

Mailbag: How much younger will the Eagles be in 2020?
061820VinnyCurryJasonPeters

Food & Drink

Gran Caffe L'Aquila's new Italian grocery store is now open
Gran Caffe L'Aquila

Entertainment

'Global Goal: Unite for Our Future' concert to be hosted by Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved