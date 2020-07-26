More News:

July 26, 2020

Protesters call for police-free schools, all-virtual learning in Philly this fall

The rally started at LOVE Park in Center City and made its way to the school district’s headquarters

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Protests Education
Philadelphia student union protest Joe Piette/Philadelphia Student Union

Hundreds of protestors gathered in Center City on Saturday calling for the removal of police officers in Philly schools, as well as for an online-only fall semester due to COVID-19.

Students, parents, teachers, community members, and local advocacy organizations rallied on Saturday afternoon in Center City, calling for both Philadelphia police officers to be removed from schools and a continuation of online learning this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MORE: As U.S. attorney questions Philly's ban on public events, city senses Trump effort to squelch protests

The event, called “Philly Peace Not Police: A Rally and March for Police Free Schools,” was organized by the Philadelphia Student Union. Hundreds of demonstrators, carrying signs and chanting, gathered at LOVE Park before marching to Philadelphia Family Court and the School District of Philadelphia’s headquarters on North Broad Street.

Other community organizations that participated in the demonstration were the Racial Justice Organizing Committee and Black Lives Matter Philly.








What an awesome action. Thank you to everyone who showed up - thank you for believing in students and thank you for believing in #PoliceFreeSchools.

Posted by Philadelphia Student Union on Saturday, July 25, 2020


The School District of Philadelphia had already said that it would rebrand cops as “safety officers” who would be focused on mentoring students.

The school district’s 350 unarmed officers would wear “softer,” less severe uniforms and perform slightly different jobs when students return to schools this fall. Officers would undergo continuous training on adolescent development, trauma-informed policing, de-escalation strategies and mentoring skills.

However, the Philadelphia Student Union has said that the proposed reform effort doesn’t go far enough. The group also has argued that the $31 million the district spends on school security would be better allocated to ensuring schools have enough librarians, counselors, nurses and teachers. 

Philly students and teachers took to the city’s streets earlier this month calling for racial justice reform in education by cutting school police officers and hiring more social workers.

The protesters issued 10 demands for "radical education transformation," including the development of protections for students and teachers who experience racism, eliminating school police, increased funding for school counselors and social workers, and mandating anti-racist training for all teachers.

School officers carry handcuffs, but not firearms. They staff the metal detectors stationed at the city's high schools, among other responsibilities.

The Racial Justice Organizing Committee put together a similar petition calling for all-remote instruction in Philly schools this fall due to the ongoing public health crisis.

The School District of Philadelphia is seeking to implement a staggered, hybrid education model of both online and in-person learning for the upcoming school year.

Protests calling out racism and police brutality have taken place regularly across Philadelphia in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Floyd, a Black man, was killed on May 25 by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Protests Education Philadelphia Rallies Police School District of Philadelphia Coronavirus Philadelphia Police COVID-19 Schools Demonstrations

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Jamal Adams traded, LeSean McCoy still an option, Eagles' salary cap concerns
021420HowieRoseman

Investigations

Tony Luke's cheesesteak shop owners charged in alleged tax evasion scheme
Tony Lukes Main

Prevention

Could employers and states mandate COVID-19 vaccinations?
Vaccine State mandate

Phillies

In an empty Citizens Bank Park, one man is responsible for the cheers of 40,000 Phillies fans
Citizens-Bank-Sunset_072420_usat

Renaissance

Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire will resume this fall for 40th anniversary season
pennsylvania renaissance faire event

Food & Drink

Philly River Stroll: FCM Hospitality opens outdoor eateries along Delaware River waterfront
Philly River Stroll

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved