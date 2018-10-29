Images of Sixers' new NBA 'City Edition' uniform leak online

October 29, 2018
The Philadelphia 76ers now have two bona fide NBA stars — their own commercials prove it, right? — who figure to sell a ton of jerseys in the coming years.
We may have gotten a good look at what will be a popular choice for fans of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid this year.
On Monday, images of Nike's NBA City Edition jerseys leaked on Instagram, showing what look to be this year's alternate uniforms for a handful of teams.
The City Edition line was created by Nike to pay homage to the character of the NBA's 30 cities. They're often stylized beyond a team's color scheme and appear each year in a handful of games.
"The Nike NBA City Edition uniforms represent insights and emotion from the court to the upper deck to the cities’ streets, in pursuit of a unique way to capture each team and its city in a way that respects the past and present of the clubs while also positioning them for the future," the company explains.
Here's a look at what's in store for this year's Sixers alternates.
These are reportedly the Sixers new ‘City’ edition jerseys.— Did the Sixers Win? (@DidTheSixersWin) October 29, 2018
Thoughts? (Poll below) pic.twitter.com/EBfGF1Kult
I have the shorts... not sure what the jersey is supposed to look like yet though.. pic.twitter.com/1SNUaOSOJt— Sean Woods (@S_Woods22) October 29, 2018
The grey is a bit unexpected, but the subtle nod to the original 13 colonies is tasteful and minimal, similar to last year's City Edition unis.
I'm excited to play in the new Statement jersey this season. #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/0WxL8FosEd— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 16, 2017
One of these days, Philadelphia will get a wild alternate uniform in the spirit of the Timberwolves' new Prince-themed jerseys.
TAKE A LOOK AT THIS @conradburry @sportslogosnet 😍☔️💜🐺 pic.twitter.com/ukzL6A5w7y— TimberWolves FR 🇫🇷 (@TwolvesFRA) October 22, 2018
Scroll through the Instagram post below to see some of the other 2018-19 City Edition uniforms.
View this post on Instagram
New arrival for the new City edition jersey . Swipe ➡️for more pictures #wdywt #kickstagram #kicks_4dayz #igsneakercommunity #sneakershouts #complexkicks #complexsneakers #kicksonfire #kicks0l0gy #solecollector #sneakernews #ballislife #ic3ysole #kenlugo #instakicks #soletoday #allmykickzdope #kickture #hypefeet #weartesters #TalkSole #lakers #okcthunder #neworleanspelicans #bostonceltics #losangeleslakers #76ers #goldenstatewarriors
A post shared by TalkSole (@talksole) on