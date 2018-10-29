Images of Sixers' new NBA 'City Edition' uniform leak online

The Philadelphia 76ers now have two bona fide NBA stars — their own commercials prove it, right? — who figure to sell a ton of jerseys in the coming years.

We may have gotten a good look at what will be a popular choice for fans of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid this year.

On Monday, images of Nike's NBA City Edition jerseys leaked on Instagram, showing what look to be this year's alternate uniforms for a handful of teams.

The City Edition line was created by Nike to pay homage to the character of the NBA's 30 cities. They're often stylized beyond a team's color scheme and appear each year in a handful of games.

"The Nike NBA City Edition uniforms represent insights and emotion from the court to the upper deck to the cities’ streets, in pursuit of a unique way to capture each team and its city in a way that respects the past and present of the clubs while also positioning them for the future," the company explains.



Here's a look at what's in store for this year's Sixers alternates.





The grey is a bit unexpected, but the subtle nod to the original 13 colonies is tasteful and minimal, similar to last year's City Edition unis.

One of these days, Philadelphia will get a wild alternate uniform in the spirit of the Timberwolves' new Prince-themed jerseys.

Scroll through the Instagram post below to see some of the other 2018-19 City Edition uniforms.